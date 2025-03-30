J.R.R. Tolkien was not only interested in using his experiences as a WW1 soldier to explore the disturbing aspects of war and its machinations, but also wanted to share his beliefs as a deep lover of nature. Tom Bombadil, arguably the most powerful being in The Lord of the Rings universe, is meant to represent the English countryside, showing how much respect Tolkien had for things that grow. Despite Fangorn being the forest that is probably the most iconic of Tolkien’s universe, introducing characters like Treebeard, it is Mirkwood, formerly known as Greenwood, that arguably has a more fascinating and significant history.

Its most significant appearance came in The Hobbit, being further fleshed out as Peter Jackson's adaptation showed Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) confronting the evil that had sunk into the forest. Its descent into the darkness not only signaled Sauron’s return and the invasion of many dark creatures, but created one of the most frightening scenes in both the book and the film. Mirkwood was eventually saved from evil, but it wasn’t easy.

Sauron Corrupted Greenwood Into Mirkwood Before and During 'The Hobbit'

Image via Warner Bros.

After being vanquished during the Last Alliance, the spirit of Sauron eventually took up residence in Dol Guldur in Greenwood. After losing his ability to hide his evil following the fall of Númenor, and his physical form being destroyed following Isildur severing the One Ring from his fingers, Sauron's very spirit began poisoning the forest. Furthermore, his presence drew evil creatures such as the spiders to him, who were offspring of Shelob, showing the dominance over life and darkness this Dark Lord possessed.

During Peter Jackson's The Desolation of Smaug, as well as Tolkien's original novel, we saw how frightening Mirkwood had become when the dwarves were captured by the spiders, who were becoming increasingly difficult for Thranduil and his kingdom of woodland Elves to deal with. Before the Dwarves and Bilbo (Martin Freeman) go into the forest, Beorn (Mikael Persbrandt) warns them about how treacherous the journey will be. In both the novel and film, this is a great tension builder, as Beorn, who can turn into a giant bear at will, is depicted as such a respected and formidable character that even Gandalf knows to be wary of his temper, ordering the dwarves to arrive one at a time so as not to overwhelm him. Because of this, we know the forest must be a huge threat if it can unsettle him.

Mirkwood Had Its Own Battle Against Evil in 'The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King'