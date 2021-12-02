When it comes to all the movies released in 2021, there have been some truly transcendent performances. From Joaquin Phoenix in the outstanding C’mon C’mon to Tessa Thompson in the delicately complex Passing, they have captured our attention for their well-crafted characters that see the actors disappear into the riveting roles they take on. Still, there has been a persistent feeling that something is being lost in all the films that have come out. As if there is some crucial aspect that could enhance these films, yet is being left offscreen. It has dogged many otherwise good works, the absent component to all of them feeling like a missed opportunity that could and should have been included. This missing component to many of the most talked-about films is a regrettable absence of the glue that holds many great stories together: character actors. These are the performers who don’t always get the spotlight, though become an integral part whenever they get the chance to shine through. They take on distinct personas and characters, elevating every film they appear in.

All of what makes them so great also makes their absence in recent films so noticeable. It has become a perplexing trend as every moment it seems like there is a perfect role that is just calling out for a character actor, it will go to someone else. These selections always feel like cynical ways to bring attention to a film by casting a recognizable name or celebrity rather than the person best for the role.

Most recently, it is hard to shake the feeling that this is what happened with Jared Leto as the eccentric Paolo Gucci in the chaotic House of Gucci. This is, ironically, one of the actor’s better performances of recent memory just because of how absurd it is. The actor himself told i-D that “bringing Paolo to life was like birthing a bowling ball out of my sphincter” and that “if you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese.” While certainly a unique way of describing his acting process, there is a looming feeling that the lengths undertaken to transform Leto via prosthetics were what most people notice of his performance.

Image Via United Artists Releasing

As Alison Willmore comprehensively argued in Vulture, “these inspired-by-real-life prosthetics are meant to bring authenticity, but they have a perverse way of achieving the opposite." Wilmore astutely breaks down how these tools can have the opposite effect of immersing us in the story by becoming a “buffer” that serves as “a protective veil between actor and audience.” Watching Paolo In House of Gucci, you keep feeling the magic of the film broken when looking at the close-ups of Leto and seeing the actor’s face peeking through from under the artifice.

It all makes me wonder what the film would have been like with beloved character actor Paul Giamatti in Leto’s role. Does Giamatti look exactly like the real-life Paolo? No, and that isn’t the point. Actors don’t need to exactly resemble the people they play. Part of the magic of cinema is that you buy into and accept it as its own distinct world. After all, one of the best performances of the year is Kristen Stewart in Spencer who doesn’t really look all that much like the late Princess Diana. Suspension of disbelief is possible. With that being said, to see Giamatti on screen wouldn’t lead to a constant sense of uncanny and unignorable disruption as it does with Leto. It would make the experience so much more compelling and engaging as opposed to frequently distracting. An actor like Giamatti is more than capable of hitting all the notes required of the character, making it impossible not to regret that someone like him wasn’t chosen.

Leto is by no means the sole actor who falls short of a character’s full potential, he is just the most obvious offender. Another recent film, King Richard, saw Will Smith take on the real-life role of Richard Williams. Playing the father to the tennis sisters, Venus and Serena Williams, Smith gives a committed performance that is one of his best in recent years. But was he the best for the role? Culture critic Soraya McDonald, who was named a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Criticism for her work in The Undefeated, sharply argued that the role “practically demands a character actor” and put forth Rob Morgan as an excellent choice.

Image via Warner Bros.

Morgan would have completely crushed the performance as he does in all of his films, even when he is given far too little screen time. All you need to do to understand his limitless power as an actor is see his performances in films like 2017's Mudbound or, more recently, 2019's underrated Bull. One can only look back on these films and imagine what it would have been like to see that same commanding presence in King Richard. This isn’t even to say that Smith was bad or didn’t do something interesting with the role. It is simply that the presence of Morgan would have been truly unmatched.

This also extends to works like the recent The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In the film, Jessica Chastain takes on her own collection of prosthetics in order to play the real-life television evangelist, Tammy Faye Messner. The film itself is a mixed bag that religiously follows the conventions of the biopic, making it far less interesting than either House of Gucci or King Richard. It resembles a paint-by-numbers film, recreating all the necessary historical markers while only scratching the surface of the intrigue underneath it all. All of this is to say that Chastain is not the element that dooms the story. In fact, she may be the best aspect of it. But was she really the best person for the role? Was her transformation all really necessary when a character actor could have inhabited the role?

Don’t let it be mistaken, it is a rather comprehensive transformation. The work of the makeup, hair, and wardrobe artists that Chastain called for is about as good as it could get. Yet, as outlined by a behind the scenes look in The New York Times, there was a tough balancing act that had to be struck. The challenge before the team was to match Chastain’s request to “be lost within the role and to really embody Tammy without completely obliterating Jessica as well.” The film frequently toes that line and often tips over completely into that obliteration.

Image Via Searchlight Pictures

The transformation is positioned to be far more alluring than the film or the performance itself, overshadowing any of these other elements. This example shows how, even with a notably committed performance, it becomes increasingly difficult to see past the measures taken to transform Chastain to the actual character of Tammy underneath. It ends up being a distraction that, despite best attempts, does cross over into obliterating both the performer and the real-life character. It is superficial, a way of making the film far too centrally about how Chastain is made unrecognizable, so much so that it is hard to see what we are supposed to actually recognize in the character she is playing.

It is all a shame as it feels like the desire to cast bigger name celebrities in these roles is not about the art, but about the attention that you can draw to it. We are made to marvel at how completely different an actor looks. Not through their actual acting, but through the extreme lengths taken to make them look as far from themselves as possible. This comes down to both the financial box office implications from getting butts in seats and also about being able to get breathless praise for how much the star went through a transformation. Chastain is an Academy Award nominee, rightly so, though that doesn’t mean she is the best one to take on every role. Our desire for bigger names and flashier, though shallower, transformations are becoming a trend.

One only needs to look ahead to several upcoming releases to see this trend taking hold. Aaron Sorkin’s overwrought and clunky Being the Ricardos focuses on the real-life story of Lucille Ball. A legendary comic figure, Ball created one of the most quietly revolutionary and hilarious shows of all time. The I Love Lucy program was a huge hit that she starred in with her husband at the time, Desi Arnaz. This film marked another opportunity to cast a fitting character actor for the role of Lucille who could capture her comedic talents and titular expressiveness.

Who did the film decide to cast instead? Nicole Kidman. It isn’t about whether Kidman resembles Ball at all, which she really doesn’t despite some more forced attempts to make her so, but about whether she is able to bring something interesting to the character. In that regard, the film’s casting decisions feel like an overly safe one. Kidman certainly is praiseworthy in many great films, though that doesn’t mean she must be in every role that needs a big name attached to it. It almost feels like the search stops dead in its tracks as soon as a big enough celebrity becomes attached to the part.

Image Via Amazon Studios

In fact, as Sorkin himself told the Hollywood Reporter in response to criticism over the casting decisions, the search did in fact stop. He said that as soon as Kidman and the other actors “say they want to do your movie, your casting search is over.” While the statement was certainly intended as a compliment to his cast and one that ended up being fairly innocuous in comparison to the ensuing fallout of his other statements, it was still quite revealing. All of the cast are notable names, but to say you stopped looking is a perfect demonstration of casting for the name as opposed to for the character.

This also extends to blockbusters as well. One of the most anticipated superhero films of next year is Matt Reeves’ The Batman that will see Robert Pattinson taking on the mantle of the world's greatest detective. Opposing him will be the iconic villain Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin, who is being played by Colin Farrell. Like the others mentioned in this trend, the actor went through a physical transformation and came out on the other side looking nothing like himself. This led to many a joke that it would have just been easier to cast someone like Richard Kind since the resemblance was so uncanny anyways.

Image via Warner Bros.

While that was a tongue-in-cheek observation, it still isn’t a terrible idea. To see Kind on-screen would at least be an interesting choice. You could also make the offer to actors like Timothy Spall or Toby Jones. A film like 1992's Batman Returns making the bold decision to cast someone like Danny Devito feels like it takes place in a bygone era. Even as he also had to put on prosthetics, at least it felt like a choice that was motivated by the work as opposed to the financial returns.

This isn’t to say that all films are doing this. In fact, many of the best films of the year have made excellent use of interesting character actors. The incisive thriller Wild Indian sees Michael Greyeyes take a complicated role and make it all his own. He ends up giving one of the best performances of the year, though it is sad to think about him not getting a chance at it simply because he is not a box office leading man. This could also apply to any of the performances in the devastating Mass, a story built around just four characters in a room talking. In particular, Ann Dowd gives the most underrated yet completely overwhelming performance of her career. These are films where you can definitively say the cast was chosen for the talent they would bring to the character. It is a shame that these roles and their castings are increasingly feeling like outliers.

This broader trend of giving away roles that would be best served by character actors hopefully is a temporary one, a rut that can be steered out of. There is still a prevailing cynicism that money will always be chosen over the good of the craft. If that becomes the dominant force in casting decisions, it threatens to mark the death of the character actor as we know it. If such a day comes, audiences and cinematic storytelling will be worse off for it.

