Here’s the thing: The new Mortal Kombat movie, an adaptation/reboot of a video game about an interdimensional martial arts tournament called Mortal Kombat, does not have the interdimensional martial arts tournament Mortal Kombat. Instead, the main villain Shang Tsung (Chin Han) tries to stop the heroic characters before the tournament can even begin, using a strange combination of blunt force, semantic arguments, and ruffling of “interdimensional martial arts tournament rules.”

This is a wild dramatic choice. This would be akin to Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman movie being predicated around The Penguin trying to stop Bruce Wayne from ever putting on the suit, slapping his hands over and over when he gets close. It results in an action blockbuster like one I’ve never seen, fundamentally stuck in its tracks, all set-up and debate, almost becoming an abstract takedown of what an audience expects from a movie like this. It’s a stubborn script, almost a tantrum-throwing script. “I don’t want to go to the tournament until I’m good and ready,” it shouts at us, ignoring the fact that we’ve been ready since the title was announced.

I’m not inherently mad at any movie making a wild screenwriting choice, even if it seems to throw out a central promise of its premise in some way. I’d just like the wild screenwriting choice to be good. This one is not good. In the absence of what feels like the simplest solution, a Mortal Kombat movie in which characters participate in the tournament known as Mortal Kombat, writers Greg Russo and Dave Callaham craft complicated rules of lineages, of dragon birthmarks that can shift from person to person, of uncovering a superpower, and then make us all stand in this busily stagnant muck until our feet are itchy and icky.

To really track it to standard-ass, Joseph Campbell/Robert McKee/Blake Snyder storytelling structure, this Mortal Kombat film feels like it exists wholly in the middle of act one, only getting to an act two — the middle of a film and the beginning of what we’re promised by a premise — by the very end. In an act one, a hero is compelled to go on a journey of sorts — say, a washed-up MMA fighter being asked to compete in an interdimensional martial arts tournament. But at first the hero says no, is unsure, is afraid to leave the base reality he’s used to, must debate the call he’s asked to go on.

Mortal Kombat gets to this moment and says, “Stop, we’re good.” Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is shuttled around from place to place, meeting characters bad and good, who do so much explaining, convincing, debating. He’s info-dumped the lore of the Mortal Kombat tournament (which we don’t get to see), info-dumped the evil plan of stopping the characters before we get to the tournament (don’t worry, evil characters, you technically win!), info-dumped the need of training to become a champion (in a tournament we never see), info-dumped the lore of finding an arcana (which at least feels like a play at a dramatic arc), and finally, info-dumped that he’s related to Scorpion which allows him the lineage privilege of eventually one day participating in the tournament (a resolution to a dramatic arc that our hero has no agency or activation in).

The movie is thus constructed under that rare “three-fourths-of-an-act structure,” drawing out the most painstaking of rule-setting, of premise-debating into a feature-length entirety, simply refusing to take any further steps into any kind of momentous drama. And again, if a blockbuster film wants to avoid standard-ass screenwriting structure, more power to it. But Mortal Kombat’s solution — to zoom in on one aspect of it until the Save the Cat beat sheet print becomes illegible — results in inert nothingness, not a bold new storytelling choice.

At the end of the day, these strange screenwriting choices certainly don’t feel borne from intentional experimentation, nor do they even feel an inadvertent result of laziness. They feel, much more sadly, a result of cynical table-setting, of franchise-building, of mystery box promising. This “first” Mortal Kombat is where we get to watch everyone build the cardboard walls of the box and debate about where the box should sit on the table and who should be allowed to hold it. The “sequels,” as of yet unannounced, are when we actually get to look inside, actually head to a Mortal Kombat tournament, actually do something. But — and I’m speaking as an abject lover and fan of all things Mortal Kombat — why not start a film franchise with a good film of its own merits? Why keep your cards so close to the chest, keep bluffing so furiously, that you make the other players fold just out of impatience and annoyance? Why jump into Avengers: Infinity War when you haven’t even made your Iron Man?

I dunno. Just watch the ‘95 movie again. It’s at least a movie with a beginning, middle, and end.

