If there's one thing I thought coming out of Thor: Love and Thunder, it was "'My mom is going to love this." Don't get me wrong, she's always been a bit of a Thor fan, especially since Thor: Ragnarok, but I couldn't help thinking of her throughout the film. There's something so perpetually Mom about the God of Thunder. Every mom is different, sure, but Thor is the Mom's Avenger in the same way a dad joke exists or think of the "dad" Skechers with thick white socks over the ankle. The funniest thing is how she doesn't deny it, either.

Charming and comedic, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has the type of attractiveness that is undeniable. And it's not just his physique or charming smile, but he also speaks with a certain type of gravitas that completes the picture. And while I could go on and on about how my mother will go on and on about his physical allure, what I think is more interesting are the parts of Thor that make people comfortable talking about how fine he is. His caring but goofy demeanor is what makes it fun to joke about his abs and lets us appreciate that rather revealing scene at Omnipotent City that just blew us away. Taika Waititi knew what he was doing.

What really revitalized Thor for her was Thor: Ragnarok, but she's probably not the only one. I don't even remember if I ever finished Thor: The Dark World. That's what explainer articles and YouTube are for. But it was Ragnarok that finally blended the humor, heart, and abs perfectly for a superhero comedy movie. The film quickly became one of our top watched movies, right next to Elf.

Thor: Love and Thunder builds on the solid foundation of qualities that already exist to make him even more endearing and most likely even more secure in his position as my mom's favorite Avenger, and possibly yours too. The most noticeable addition to the film building on this likelihood is how children-centric this film is. Not only does Thor end up adopting Gorr's (Christian Bale) revived daughter Love, but the character is played by India Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth's daughter. This makes the final scene of the film even more adorable and endearing. Hearts will be touched across the world.

In addition to that, the entire film revolves around children, and that seems like a natural place to take Thor's story after losing his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). So, this aspect of Thor feels deserved story-wise. Besides, single fathers have been known to be a popular trope before — so the battle father/daughter duo is the perfect spin on this.

This installment also has a touching love story, even if we were Valkyrie/Thor fans after Ragnarok (Or I told her to be a Valkyre/Thor fan because I still seek her validation, who knows?). This storyline opens up a softer side of Thor, one that I know that she/s sure to love because Love and Thunder doesn't skimp out on the comedy that former installment brought to the table. The opening sequences with Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Guardians start the film out great and from there the goats just keep on screaming. With a lot to love in this film, I'm glad that the franchise continues to expand on the things that its fans love — not just the ones like me who spend way too much time in the MCU, but the family and friends who use these characters as a way to connect to us superfans, too.

