A lot of people didn’t like the odd science-fiction film Chappie, the film’s director Neill Blomkamp admits, and he thinks Ridley Scott was one of them. He told the Guardian that “it’s possible” Scott watched Chappie and immediately lost faith in him to direct a new film in the Alien franchise.

“It’s possible that Ridley watched Chappie and he was like, this guy can’t do Alien so let’s just go ahead and move on,” he said, adding that having the "rug pulled out from underneath" him was unpleasant, to the point that he has now sworn off all properties based on somebody else's IP.

The project would’ve picked up from James Cameron’s Aliens, and would have brought back not only Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, but also, possibly, Newt, the traumatized girl that Ridley saves in Aliens.

Blomkamp said that he feels bad for Weaver, who stood by him in the aftermath of Chappie’s release, and even launched into a passionate defense of the film to Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff in 2016.

He explained:

“I also felt bad for Sigourney because she was really into what I had brought forward. I felt like [for] audiences who loved Aliens, there was an opportunity to do one more film with Sigourney in a way that may have satiated what people were looking for and what I think I was looking for. What doesn’t make sense is that I feel like it’s what the audience wanted so it’s strange because Fox would never really turn down money.”

Blomkamp said that he hasn’t spoken to Scott since, as “there’s no coming back from that.” He said:

“I’m not gonna work on a film for two years and have the rug pulled out from underneath me and then go hang out and have beers. It’s exactly why I don’t want to do IP based on other people’s stuff ever again.”

The one-time wunderkind who scored a Best Picture nod at the Oscars for his debut feature, District 9, was slowly falling out of favor with Hollywood, after delivering films that became progressively less successful, and less well-received. He’s currently promoting his first movie in six years, the small-budget horror Demonic.

It isn’t entirely unheard of for filmmakers to be booted off projects they’d signed on to direct because studios lost faith in them. Look at what happened to Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars: Episode IX after he made The Book of Henry.

As for Blomkamp, he’s pulling a Kevin Smith and returning to his roots. In February, he teased that "District 10 is coming,” announcing that he’s working on the sequel's script with his wife and longtime collaborator Terri Tatchell and the original film’s star, Sharlto Copley.

