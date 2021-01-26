For the first time in 37 years, you won't see those horses during the Super Bowl.

When the most-watched television event of the year occurs on February 7th, it will be missing a key and major component – a Budweiser commercial. For the first time in 37 years, Budweiser will not be running a Super Bowl ad this year, but they have a good reason.

Per NBC, Budweiser will be investing the money they would spend on buying a Super Bowl spot into COVID-19 vaccine awareness and access. In the week leading up to Super Bowl LV, Budweiser will be releasing its own ad digitally – at a far lower cost than the $5.5 million needed to get on the air during the Super Bowl. The ad will focus on “resilient Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, including a group of health-care workers who were the first to receive the vaccine.” The spot will be narrated by actress Rashida Jones, but again it won’t play during the Super Bowl – it’s merely meant to raise awareness as Budweiser invests its own money to support vaccine access.

This is actually a really nice gesture, and shows a major corporation willing to forego the awareness it builds for its brand during the Super Bowl in favor of actually helping people. Of course the publicity for this decision no doubt helps the Budweiser brand as well, but as long as they’re putting actual money into increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine, that’s fine by me.

Other brands are also not running Super Bowl spots, including Coke and Pepsi, but so far Budweiser is the only brand to publicly announce it’s putting money into actual COVID-19 vaccine action. Obviously many companies are financially hurting right now due to effects of the pandemic and likely can’t afford a Super Bowl spot this year, so it’ll be interesting to see A. Which ads air and B. What kind of tone they’ll strike. People who are struggling themselves may be less inclined to celebrate excess or extravagant products or expenses this year, and understandably so.

We’ll be sure to share Budweiser’s digital ad once it’s available. Super Bowl LV airs live on CBS on February 7th.

