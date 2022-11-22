At your next Thanksgiving gathering, throw this John Hughes classic on for the whole family to enjoy.

Like peppermint and mocha, some things go better together. For example, Christmas and movies. Some of the best and most popular American films take place under tinsel and mistletoe. But in a rush to see George Bailey or Ebeneezer Scrooge grace the screen, you might overlook a Thanksgiving classic.

The film Planes, Trains and Automobiles is a feast, fitting given its late November setting. Hearty helpings of belly laughs and a surprisingly satisfying side of emotional depth make the film ideal for Thanksgiving viewing. You can even pick your next Christmas movie without leaving the director's catalog: yes, he also directed Home Alone. Planes, Trains and Automobiles deserve a spot in your holiday tradition lineup.

John Hughes

Before he died, John Hughes' impacted American film history with his portrayal of teenage angst in a way that no one had done yet. He may not have the prestige of Spielberg or Wes Anderson, but Hughes is no less influential. Planes, Trains and Automobiles is considered one of his most successful films, and it is easy to see why.

In his unique way, Hughes attempted to portray life in suburban, upper-middle-class America honestly and realistically, setting his work apart from others by adding his signature style. As adept at creating high school drama as he was at sidesplitting comedy, Hughes' talent is sorely missed.

The Thanksgiving Backdrop

Halloween and Christmas, the holidays that bookend Thanksgiving, both have all-star rosters of films to choose from. Horror movies are more popular than ever, and Christmas movies are considered hallowed in some circles. Hallmark occasionally shows its derivative (but no less popular films) Christmas library all year.

Thanksgiving does not have that luxury. Luckily, Planes, Trains and Automobiles is structured much like your favorite Christmas film and is executed just as well, all while centered around travel during Thanksgiving. It hits all the right story beats of a great holiday movie, and it's all set to the sweet sounds of late '80s pop music.

"I Feel Like A Whopper"

Before his tragic passing at 43, John Candy was considered legendary in Hollywood. Candy knew how to bring warmth to his characters that spilled over into the rest of whatever film he was in. His turn as Del Griffith in Planes, Trains and Automobiles is arguably his best performance.

Del is just as eager to get home for Thanksgiving as Steve Martin's Neal Page. Despite everything that happens to the two men, Del never loses his optimism. The film later reveals that Del has been carrying immense personal hurt, and John Candy shows us that optimism and pain. Candy brings real emotion to the role and helps anchor Planes, elevating it from a simple comedy to a genuinely touching film.

"Look, I Don't Wanna Be Rude, But..."

You can't talk about the '80s and '90s comedy scene without mentioning Steve Martin. With a career spanning almost half a century, Steve Martin is an icon and has influenced generations of actors and comedians.

Martin portrays Neal Page's abrasive, if understandable, exasperation perfectly. In Neal's mind, the insufferable Del Griffith is the only thing standing between him and home. Martin shows Neal's frustration well, but ultimately his cold exterior gives way to moments of softness. The film ends with Neal inviting Del, a man he at one point called "not even funny accidentally," home for Thanksgiving.

The Road Trip Setting

The setting changes throughout the film as the two men stumble through the eastern United States. But it never feels bland or uninspired. Hughes knows that the actual setting of Planes is the budding friendship between Del and Neal.

That doesn't mean that the settings are useless or meaningless. The burned-out car, the seedy hotel, and the buzz of New York City during rush hour are all perfect backdrops for meaningful moments of character development. Each scene shows how real and empathetic Hughes can make a film feel.

We've All Been There

Speaking of being relatable, director John Hughes had primarily been known for teen coming-of-age comedies before this film. While those are classic in their own right, Hughes wanted to be known as more than a "teen movie" director. Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is his attempt to distance himself from that world.

What makes this film and Hughes' other films so successful is that, while exaggerated, it is relatable. Everyone has had delays during travel. Everyone has been next to the stranger reading The Mounted Canadian. Everyone wants to be with the people they love, even if all we have left of them are memories. Hughes shows us all of this, and he does so with his trademark style.

"What You See is What You Get"

You would be forgiven for not choosing Planes when asked to pick a film with emotional intelligence. But it is precisely these small moments of feeling in the movie that make it so enduring. Yes, on its surface, Planes checks many generic comedy boxes.

But there is gravity to the human interactions, specifically between Del and Neal. It ultimately serves as a poignant reminder that every person we interact with during these little inconveniences (specifically during the holiday season) has a story to tell; it is a reminder to choose kindness, even if you feel that you have every right to be hurtful.

Kevin Bacon is in This Movie

Martin and Candy are the film's core, and it does not work without them. But Planes, Trains and Automobiles (and other Hughes films) are so great because they are populated with believable characters in believable situations giving us reasonable reactions.

It also doesn't hurt that future and current screen stars make cameos. Kevin Bacon makes an appearance hailing a cab in New York. Michael McKean, who you might recognize from Better Call Saul, plays a state trooper pulling over our main characters. It's not their fault they were speeding! The speedometer melted, officer.

It's a Classic

Planes was a landmark role for Candy, it allowed John Hughes to flex his director's muscles outside the halls of a high school, and Steve Martin is as funny as ever, even stating that Candy was one of his favorite costars.

These things together don't always equate to a memorable film, though. Plenty of comedies boast great performances from talented actors under competent direction. But not all movies get a limited theatrical run for the 35th anniversary. It is a testament to all involved that the film remains as popular as ever nearly four decades later.

Laughter is the Best Medicine

Did you know that laughing together as a group is good for your health? What better way to boost that serotonin than gathering those you love for a new Thanksgiving tradition? There are worse people to spend a weekend with than Steve Martin and John Candy.

Neal and Del are separated from their families by choice or tragedy. The drive for the warm embrace of loved ones guides them through the chaos, and they ultimately find that sense of belonging, forming a loving bond with one another along the way. Be with your loved ones and check on those grieving or hurt this holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving!

