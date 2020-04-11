Rian Johnson Shares Why He’ll (Probably) Never Make a Horror Movie

Hate to burst your bubble, Rian Johnson fans, but it looks like the Knives Out director will probably never work in the horror genre. Johnson got candid about his horror movies feelings while in discussion with fellow director Karyn Kusama, who is no stranger to horror thanks to previous features Jennifer‘s Body and The Invitation as well as directing an episode of HBO’s The Outsider.

Johnson and Kusama’s free-wheeling video conversation happened as part of Film Independent‘s “Coffee Talks” series. At around the 40-minute mark, Johnson opened up about both his appreciation for the horror genre but first explained why he’s not particularly drawn to making a movie in that genre.

“To be honest, it’s a genre that, because my family was really religious when I was growing up, I wasn’t allowed to see a lot of intense stuff. It’s not a genre I have a grounding in emotionally,” the Knives Out director explained, and went on to say, “A lot of friends like [Kusama] included are incredible filmmakers who engage with this genre and make movies that just amaze me. It’s not something that, for whatever reason, has drawn me.”

Of course, just because Johnson likely won’t be dealing in horror, it doesn’t mean he dislikes horror movies altogether. In fact, the director went on to namedrop a few of his favorite horror flicks of all time, including Ridley Scott‘s Alien and Jonathan Glazer‘s Under the Skin. In fact, Johnson puts Under the Skin in his Top 5 horror movies of all time, which is a pretty tasty and surprising bit of ranking.

You can watch Johnson and Kusama’s full Film Independent conversation below. For more, check out our latest MasterWork installment with Johnson, where he talks everything from Kenner toys to directing a Star Wars movie and much, much more.