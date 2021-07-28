HBO is dusting off old characters in order to make it in the streaming wars, and this could be a chance to rewrite old wrongs.

And just like that… it’s been 17 years since we sort of said goodbye to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and HBO’s version of New York in the hit series Sex and the City. Throughout its 94-episode run, the show made groundbreaking television while advocating for a whole variety of female issues that today sound far outdated in the TV world, like “can a woman prioritize her career?" and “does being single in your 30s say something about you?"

We can neither forget nor ignore the impact that Sex and the City had on culture, normalizing women talking about and having sex on a weekly (or daily) basis, much like men were “allowed” to do long before that. On top of that, it still had many layers, reminding us spectators that women can be funny, horny, shallow, judgmental, great friends, excellent professionals, fairy tale princesses… you name it.

At its core, what Sex and the City advocated for is what feminists have been screaming at the top of their lungs for several decades now: You can’t reduce a woman to her preferences, habits, or body parts. And, throughout its six-season run, the show made this point remarkably well. However, we can’t deny that the HBO hit was also a product of its time, and thus failed to fully explore or flat-out ignored many issues that today are mandatory to acknowledge in the TV universe.

So while Sex and the City dictated the trends and transformed TV, sequel series And Just Like That… has the chance to catch up with the kind of television it set in motion — if it only pays attention to some important elements.

Diversity

It’s sad, but true: Sex and the City was a revolution of white, upper-class female empowerment. The show’s New York only welcomes characters that are able to pay rent, buy expensive clothing, work hard, go to the gym and still somehow maintain an active social and sexual life. Poor people? Is that even a thing?

But that’s not the worst part. Sex and the City made it to the finish line without introducing a single, relevant black woman as a main character or even supporting character. Instead, black characters were reduced to stereotypes like the angry black woman and the hypersexualized black men with huge… er… personalities.

You could argue that Blair Underwood, who played Miranda’s love interest for some episodes, is the exception to that rule, but come on. While white men were portrayed with a huge array of nuance and personalities, the show felt that it was enough to get this one man to represent a whole community. This type of choice is textbook tokenism — besides, it suggests that the only black men acceptable in that circle were the rich and successful, while struggling figures like Steve (David Eigenberg) and Skipper (Ben Weber) were let in because they have a good heart and for white men that is enough.

RELATED: ‘Sex and the City’ Follow-Up Series ‘And Just Like That…’ Reveals First Image of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte

The original series also didn’t do much for the gay community: Stanford Blatch (Willie Garson), one of Carrie’s best friends, never made it past the gay best friend trope and his biggest storyline only came in years later in Sex and the City 2, when he got married with Anthony (Mario Cantone), the only other male gay character in the series, because why not. And transgender characters… ugh. The portrayal was disrespectful at best, so let’s not even go there.

It’s safe to say that And Just Like That… will do its best to atone for at least some of these past mistakes, if not all: Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramirez has already been confirmed to join the cast as a non-binary stand-up comedian. Not having diverse characters (especially in New York) is just not acceptable at this point and hopefully Ramirez's casting isn't the show's only attempt to address this.

A Proper Comeback

Image via WarnerMedia

Back in 2004, Sex and the City ended pretty well. True, some viewers were bothered that, for a show that was so heavy on female independence, it put too much of an emphasis on stable relationships being the characters’ ultimate goals. The movies did nothing to help that. And I mean nothing. While Sex and the City was a fun trip down memory lane to catch up with characters we already knew and loved, Sex and the City 2 came off as a parody with one-dimensional fragments of what those characters once were. And if the movie’s take on Muslim women sounded prejudiced back in 2010, imagine now, eleven years later. Seriously, don’t rewatch it.

But what’s even worse is that, as laid-back as the first movie and as abhorring as the second one was, they had something in common: neither of them had anything to say. Considering the source material, how it influenced both movies and television and the years that had gone by since the series ended, it felt like screenwriter Michael Patrick King was more worried about cramming a whole season into a two-hour movie than telling an actual story. Both films were full of episodic events that very often didn’t connect, and while it is fun to have several subplots across multiple episodes, in a movie this is just a waste of time.

So, if back in 2004 we were at a place where we felt thankful for what those women did and comfortable with saying goodbye, in the movies we revisited them only to find out they were precisely what the show advocated against: women who are easily awed by men and make them the center of their universe.

Now, in the era of shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, I May Destroy You and in the wake of #MeToo, it just feels right to bring back the ones who started it all (on cable) because Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte will definitely have something to say about it. And then (I hope) we’ll get versions of these characters that resemble what we know of them and will also match our expectations of where they would be in their lives by now.

Sexuality

For a show about sexual relationships, Sex and the City did surprisingly little to expand the conversation beyond the straight normative. For example, having multiple sexual partners was ok, but if those partners were both men and women it suddenly became a problem. When Samantha started a relationship with another woman, her friends were extremely baffled and confused as to what her sexuality was supposed to be then. As progressive as it was, the series was still a product of its time, so at times it was borderline ignorant on most aspects of sexuality.

Not that And Just Like That… will have time to address all forms of sexuality (after all, it’s going to be ten 30-minute episodes), but if it’s willing to at least bring them to the table, it can feature characters who are asexual, pansexual, demisexual and all spectrums you can think of, just like Samantha pointed out back in 2000.

And that brings us to the biggest challenge for the revival to overcome: Kim Cattrall, whose portrayal of Samantha Jones was widely regarded as the soul of the series, will not be returning for the revival. This hardly comes as a surprise, since the actor has openly talked about being "done" with Samantha. But how is the show going to work around her absence? Maybe with great guest stars every new episode? That seems like a good way to go. Until And Just Like That… premieres, we can’t help but wonder.

KEEP READING: Warner Bros. Will Produce At Least 10 Movies Exclusively for HBO Max in 2022

Share Share Tweet Email

'Mad God' Trailer Reveals Special Effects Legend Phil Tippett's Stop Motion Magnum Opus This stop-motion nightmare is 30 years in the making.

Read Next