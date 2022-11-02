The newest supernatural horror movie smash, Smile, is taking social media by storm, as more and more people rush to theaters to see it. The movie follows a therapist who, after witnessing the suicide of one of her patients (while brandishing a devilish grin), begins to have terrifying experiences and delusions.

Eventually, she realizes she is cursed and will die within seven days. As stated previously, Smile is causing quite a stir on social media, being called one of the scariest movies available to watch now. There are more than a few reasons why the film is just so scary.

The “Kubrick Stare”

One of the most well-known horror tropes is what is now known as the “Kubrick Stare,” which refers to the actor Stanley Kubrick. In one of his roles, he had to smile and tilt his head, creating an extremely unsettling look. That “look-and-tilt,” has been utilized in several movies since then, and is heavily relied upon in the new Smile.

The Stanley Kubrick Smile is psychologically disturbing as perceived by the human eye, and therefore is the basis for a seemingly pleasant-yet-unpleasant thing (the smile) used to throw off the audience.

Urban Legend and Realism

Image via Paramount

There is always something ridiculously scary and upsetting about the horror that is just a little off from reality. Urban Legends teeter this line well, and that is partially why they are simply so creepy.

While Smile has quite a bit of supernatural elements, the urban legend factor that the same events that happened in the film could be believable in a real-life setting is the scariest part. And, while a demonic entity may be causing the issues in the movie, there are quite a few similarities to the past few years' pandemics. That type of horror would most definitely conjure a few frights.

Chain Effect

Image via Paramount Pictures

Send this picture and message on to the next, or else she (insert image of a possessed young girl) will be under your bed tonight! Chain messages are so common in the age of social media, and it is no surprise that the trend has also made its way into the entertainment industry.

In Smile, the demon moves through each witness of the smiling suicide and then to the next after 7 days. This chain effect adds to the fear factor by heightening the anticipation among audience members of when the next person will arrive, and who will die next.

Jump scares

Image via Paramount Player

Like any modern horror movie, there are jump scares upon jump scares within the 115-minute span of the film. There are numerous killing scenes as well, which is just as terrifying.

The main antagonist of the film, a parasitic demon that attaches to each person for 7 days (making them kill themselves while smiling), is on the loose and eventually does appear in the film in its own jumpscare. The menacing entity attacks Rose towards the end of the film in its own eerie way.

Tension

One thing that Smile does exceptionally well compared to other horror films is built tension. For the entire film, the audience is on the edge of their seats to understand what this mysterious demonic entity looks like and understand its purpose. Not until the end do they get a glimpse of what this entity does to its hosts.

Additionally, having Rose be a psychiatrist also creates a sort of mental tension for the audience. And, as previously mentioned, the idea of something that is so pleasant (such as a smile) means something so deadly catches human instinct off-guard and triggers the fight-or-flight response.

Aesthetics

Smile also had a very interesting aesthetic, unlike many horror films that have been released in the past few years. While many horrors, paranormal, or supernatural films have a darker and hollow aesthetic, Smile has a very bleak and bland aesthetic. The film does not rely on many hardcore lighting elements to create a scary look, only the actors and the scripts themselves.

This bleak aesthetic makes the film even more believable to audiences and creates a jarring presence when conflict arises to such a purgatorial point of view of the main character. The color, lights, and set also force the audience to focus on the characters and the actions in the film rather than anything in the background, roping them in for more screams.

The Soundtrack

Film scores are always a wonderful way to understand the concept of a film before watching it. Whether it is the fantastically spooky music of Danny Elfman or the bone-chilling and heart-pounding music of John Carpenter, scary movies require a soundtrack for the audiences to understand what is truly going on.

For Smile, the soundtrack was composed by Cristobal Tapia de Veer (who is also known for composing the score to HBO's The White Lotus). Smile's score can be described as genuinely uncomfortable to listen to. There is distortion, heavy bass, clashing sounds from violins and other electronic instruments, and Baroque-like terraced dynamics. No one can listen to the soundtrack without their body instinctually shuddering, thus altering the mind's state and creating psychological tension.

