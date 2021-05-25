Attempting to make a sequel to a film nearly twenty years after the original is generally a risky prospect, specifically for films that were cultural landmarks at the time of their release. Not only does a sequel have to account for all the cultural changes that two decades bring, but it often has to compete with expectations of having a similar impact. Even if it’s a great movie, it’s hard to replicate the same magic that made the original pop.

Of all the films to be granted a long-belated sequel, Trainspotting didn’t seem like a natural fit. It’s a film that took the industry by storm in 1996 with its depiction of youth culture, so bringing back the original cast as sadder, older shadows of their characters seemed odd. There was also the challenge of tackling Trainspotting’s ambiguous ending; what exactly Renton (Ewan McGregor) does with the stash of cash he takes from friends Spud (Ewen Bremmer), Sick Boy (Johnny Lee Miller), and Begbie (Robert Carlyle) was always open to interpretation.

Although there was always the vague notion that another film could follow the storyline of original Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh’s follow-up novel Porno, it was reported early on that the continuation would be a new story. Trainspotting 2, eventually marketed as T2 Trainspotting (a bizarre name that did it no favors when it was eventually marketed and released), was brought up in the same way that Beetlejuice 2, Goonies 2, or Who Framed Roger Rabbit 2 were discussed — planned sequels that would always be teased, but would likely never see the light of day.

Yet somehow director Danny Boyle made the time within his busy schedule to wrangle back the original cast members and fulfilled his promise to continue the story once the actors had reached the ages that fit the intended narrative. It’s suitable, because T2 Trainspotting picks up with the gang each dealing with their own mid-life crisis. Renton may be two decades sober, but he’s now on the brink of divorce. The friends he abandoned are much worse for wear — Spud became an addict again, Sick Boy still uses and operates shady business deals, and Begbie has been in and out of prison as his son prepares to leave for college.

Despite the nearly impossible expectations of delivering a follow-up to one of the defining films of the 90s, T2 Trainspotting is a fantastic sequel about the passing of time that avoids the pitfalls of trying to replicate the first film’s success. If Trainspotting was a supercharged burst of energy, then T2 Trainspotting is all about stopping to catch your breath. Trainspotting may have shown the immediate consequences of addiction, butT2explores just how long those wounds can last.

The themes of T2 Trainspotting are more far reaching than just addiction, as it explores the inherent flaws with chasing youthful pursuits. When so many film sequels attempt to capitalize on nostalgia by recreating familiar moments, Boyle decided to weaponize iconic moments by reimagining them in an older reality. Watching Renton dance to Iggy Pop’s “Lust For Life” alone in his bedroom was exciting when he was a carefree teenager, but watching him do the same as a 46-year-old man is pathetically absurd.

The film also quickly crushes any romantic notions we may hold on to about the characters’ fates. While there was an optimistic idea that maybe Spud turned his life around as a result of the cash Renton left him, T2 Trainspotting confirms that he almost immediately spent it on heroin and continued his downward spiral without Renton’s guidance. Begbie is just as violent as he always was, and he’s even more dangerous now that his family has to deal with him. Sick Boy isn’t that much smarter than he once was, and his schemes are filled with the same doomed prospects that a doped-out teenager would have.

Boyle skillfully intertwines flashbacks with newly inserted footage that recontextualizes events from the first film, including Renton and Sick Boys’ first time using heroin together. Rather than feeling like the pointless recreations (complete with digital de-aging) that are pure nostalgia plays, these sequences serve as a reality check on what our takeaways from the first film should have been. Boyle reminds the viewers that however many imitators and great The Simpsons parodies the firstTrainspotting spawned, the characters were never supposed to be “cool."

Boyle really hammers his point home with his reimagination of the iconic “Choose Life” monologue with Renton now as a bitter middle aged man and not a rebellious youth making fun of Regan-era thinking. The new version now encapsulates all the challenges that a more connected world brings, discussing social media addiction, internet humor, misogyny, conspiracy theories, and consumerism. Renton’s new speech ends with a great spat about how history repeats itself: “Choose the slow reconciliation towards what you can get, rather than what you always hoped for. Settle for less and keep a brave face on it.”

It’s no coincidence that the films both open and conclude with soundtrack callbacks to “Lust for Life” and “Born Slippy.” The soundtrack was undeniably a major component of Trainspotting’s appeal, but the sequel boasts its own impressive playlist. Great needle drops include a hypnotic rendition of Queen’s “Radio Ga Ga” when Renton is pursued by Begbie and a heartbreaking mix of Wolf Alice’s “Silk” as Spud struggles to tell his story.

This isn’t to say that T2 Trainspotting doesn’t offer anything new of its own. The film takes some bold stylistic swings at crossing genres. A sequence where Renton and Sick Boy perform an offensive song in front of a crowd of right wing extremists (that they subsequently con and then rob) is absolutely hilarious, and Begbie’s sinister trap set for his old friends feels lifted from a horror film. There’s also a touch of sentimentality that would’ve been out of place if the characters hadn’t grown up to be just a little bit wiser.

T2 Trainspotting’s biggest gamble is the concept of Spud recounting his memoirs into the original film’s title. While this could have easily come off as cloying, it works as a powerful means of letting a victim take hold of their own narrative. Whether Spud’s work of recollections amounts to anything is unclear, but he’s able to take ownership of his story and present it on his terms. This defines the exact thesis of T2 Trainspotting, and justifies why Boyle’s twenty-year gamble paid off.

