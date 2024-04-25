The Big Picture Tamar Braxton won't be joining RHOA.

Music legend Tamar Braxton has been a fan favorite choice to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During a chat with Carlos King at his sold-out Reality With The King live podcast tour stop in Atlanta, the two talked about some pop-culture hot topics. One of the hot topics of the night was about a future with The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Braxton. She has her own reality show with Braxton Family Values but fans did wonder if it is possible to see her holding a peach!

Don't get your hopes up though because Braxton admitted that they have had conversations about her taking on the housewives. "I'’ve had conversations but the truth is, there’s just no way I’m going to sit for make-up, get a wig put on, get my make-up beat, to argue with a bunch of b*tches for nothing. I can’t do it," Braxton said. She went on to make a point about how the money from the show isn't all that matters.

"Let me tell you something, all money ain’t good money. It’s just not, and this is what I said, ‘What’s for me won’t miss me.’ It’s not worth my mental to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black beautiful woman about nothing so other people can think this is what we’re about. At some point, you have to [take] responsibility for what you put on the TV screen,” she said. Braxton went on to talk about how that isn't the kind of television she is interested in making. "I don’t want to be a part of that kind of television. I want to make feel good, funny, good, relatable, epic television [and] that’s not that for me.”

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Is Undergoing a Make-over

After Season 15, the show needed a new life. With Kandi Burruss leaving and Porsha Williams returning to the show, there is going to be a shift. But a star like Braxton could have really changed things for the better.

If they are looking for people like her to take on the other housewives, maybe we will hear a big announcement about who will join the show. For now though, we at least know we won't be seeing Braxton holding a peach any time soon, and it is pretty incredible how she doesn't want to just sell herself out for the money of it all. Even if she had been a great addition to the show.

