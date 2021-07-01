Terminator 2: Judgment Day celebrates its 30th anniversary this weekend, and for thirty years fans have wondered whether it’s even possible to top one of the most perfect movie sequels ever made. Following up James Cameron’s action masterpiece isn’t an easy task, and unfortunately all of the later installments in the series have fallen well below expectations. 2003’s Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2009’s Terminator Salvation, and 2015’s Terminator: Genisys more than just pale in comparison to Terminator 2, but are outright bad films that don’t understand what worked about the first two entries in the franchise.

To say that Terminator: Dark Fate, the most recent attempt to revitalize the series, is the best sequel since Terminator 2 isn’t any high compliment. The film itself is a thoroughly mediocre soft reboot that attempts to use the same formula that Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Creed perfected by essentially remaking the first film and using it as a “passing of the torch” to a new generation of lead characters. While Dark Fate is no standout, it indicated a future for the series that didn’t need to rely on Arnold Schwarzeneggar and Linda Hamilton. The new characters introduced were the first exciting new element to a Terminator film in thirty years, and if the franchise continues it would be better to continue this chronology rather than attempt another rehash.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Sequel Would Have Explored an Alternate Timeline, Says Mackenzie Davis

Dark Fate is perhaps most controversial among franchise fans due to the shocking opening sequence in which a teenaged John Connor (Edward Furlong in an eerie bit of digital de-aging) is murdered by a T-800. What’s damning isn’t just that this renders the iconic climax of T2 irrelevant, but that the film itself does very little to develop the guilt that Sarah Connor (Hamilton) feels following her failure to protect her son, other than turn her into a bitter cynic. However, like the equally divisive Alien 3, it's necessary in giving a platform to a new batch of characters. By not staking all of humanity’s hope in John, there’s pressure on a new savior to lead the battle against artificial intelligence (the forces of “Legion” essentially take the place of Skynet).

Similar to what Harrison Ford and Sylvester Stallone did in their respective franchise returns in The Force Awakens and Creed, Hamilton is essential in establishing these stakes for Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a working class woman from Mexico City who is unveiled to be a future leader in the resistance against Legion (Dark Fate’s iteration of Skynet, the murderous AI that destroys humanity). While Dani’s character could have easily been a shameless retread of Sarah Conner in The Terminator, reframing her as an actual future savior and not just the mother of one is refreshing. Dani possesses the same fears and anxieties that Sarah did initially, making their bond more authentic. It’s also frankly just nice to see a blockbuster series led by a woman of color.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The development of Dani’s character is something that a sequel could improve upon; while her destiny is compelling, Dark Fate doesn’t actually spend that much time on Dani and she’s largely overshadowed by Hamilton’s return. Still, there’s a direction for her character to go, and seeing humanity prepare for the battle against artificial intelligence is something the sequels have never capitalized on, as even Terminator Salvation takes place after the war has already begun. Reyes is very charismatic in the role, and following her as she gradually accepts her responsibilities without a mentor to guide her would be an interesting direction for a sequel to take.

That being said, the real scene-stealer of Dark Fate is undoubtedly Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced cyborg super soldier from the future who is dispatched to protect Dani in 2020. Unlike the T-800 or Kyle Reese, Grace is both human and machine, and seeing her wrestle with both of these qualities is an interesting wrinkle in the mythology. Grace also has an inherent connection to Dani as well, as she is part of the future military force led by Dani once she takes on the mantle as the Resistance’s leader.

Davis is fantastic in the role, highlighting Grace’s internal conflict over possibly influencing her future mentor as well as providing some well-timed levity. The Terminator timeline is so ridiculously complicated that having a character who can explain the situation while also acknowledging its convolution is exactly what is needed. The deeper conversations between Dani, Grace, and Sarah on the futility of fighting a war that is likely to continue indefinitely are more interesting than any of Dark Fate’s action sequences, and continuing in a more character-driven direction would be a good pathway for a series that is obsessed with plot.

One of the most baffling decisions in Dark Fate was killing Grace off at the film’s conclusion, but if there’s any franchise that can bring a character back from the dead, it's Terminator. It would be a waste not to not take advantage of the concept of a human cyborg, as the cyberpunk elements of the action sequences involving Grace were the first new addition to the series to come anywhere close to the groundbreaking effects used to bring the T-1000 (Robert Patrick) to life in Terminator 2.

Image via Paramount Pictures

There’s no point in trying to reintroduce Sarah or John Connor to the franchise. Their story was wrapped up neatly within Cameron’s films, and the subsequent attempts to give Sarah and John another purpose have felt inauthentic. The series has only gone stale and impenetrable as a result of rehashing the same events, and there’s so many other stories that could be told within this universe.

Dark Fate wasn’t a success, but it did spotlight new voices that could feasibly launch the franchise in a new direction towards an uncertain future. Like Judgment Day itself, it’s almost inevitable that there will be another Terminator film. However, putting Dani and Grace at the center of the next sequel would make it an exciting prospect rather than yet another do-over for fans to dread.

KEEP READING: The Terminator Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

The 40 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now The streaming service has quietly amassed an impressive selection of terrific movies.

Read Next

Liam Gaughan (31 Articles Published) More From Liam Gaughan