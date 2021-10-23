If you appreciate unscripted shows but you’re looking for something a little less intense than shows like The Bachelor or The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Netflix offers the keys to Terrace House, a charming look at the lives of six strangers living together and navigating real life.

Like, actual real life.

RELATED: Netflix Announces the Return of 'Great British Baking Show,' 'Nailed It!' and a Fresh Batch of New Baking Shows

Okay, yes, there are an unusual number of models who come through the door to Terrace House, but they all work other jobs as well. Some work in construction, others serve boba, and a few even still attend school. There’s a chef, a fashion designer, and an architecture student. Then there are a few who, like a lot of people in the real world, don’t seem to do anything at all. They’re even-tempered, they're respectful toward each other, and they're relatable to watch. This is what makes Terrace House a different kind of reality show in all the right ways.

Image via Netflix

Despite the politeness of the housemates and the minimal drama on screen, Terrace House found itself at the center of a controversy last year following the tragic death of a former cast member, at which point the remainder of the season was cancelled. Whether or not the series will return remains to be seen. But Netflix still features four full seasons of the show on its platform, and there’s plenty of material to appreciate.

One of the most enjoyable storylines plays out during Terrace House: Boys and Girls In the City, the first season available on Netflix. A cast member is preparing to release a line of hats she designed, and everyone in the house bands together to help for the showing, from building the displays to modeling the hats in photos. It’s a simple group project, one you could easily imagine yourself participating in. There are plenty of these feel good stories with zero shouting or crying (save for a few tears of joy and gratitude).

Image via Netflix

That’s not to say that there’s no dramatic tension revolving around love – in fact, it’s a central theme that runs throughout the seasons. Castmates have crushes, go on dates, get together, and get heartbroken. But what makes these relationships feel different from just about everything else on television is how grounded they are. You won’t find a series of drunken hookups or a revolving door of sexual partners. Terrace House loves to pump the brakes and let things happen gradually, and that’s what makes it so compelling. This is the quintessential "will they/won’t they" that makes for great water cooler talk. On Friends it was Ross and Rachel; The Office followed Jim and Pam. Terrace House has Arman the parttime landscaper and Masako the childcare student.

Owing some of its laidback sensibility and lack of urgency to Japanese culture, Terrace House features a fair number of characters talking about what they want in a relationship. The guys will discuss it with each other, the girls will do the same, and before long a date will be in the works. Rarely are these outings romantic or particularly memorable. They often feel like two friends grabbing food – and there’s a lot of eating on this show, so much so that it wouldn’t feel out of place airing on the Food Network.

Even when dates go extremely well, don’t expect anything overtly physical anytime soon. The topic of intimacy most often discussed behind closed doors is – brace yourselves – holding hands. Talked about, but not often seen. The same can be said for arguments among housemates. Boys and Girls In the City is told over the course of 46 episodes, and cast members raise their voices in anger a whopping zero times. It literally never happens. The most heated exchange during the season became known as "the meat incident" after steaks belonging to someone were eaten without his permission. He quietly and rationally said, “I am very angry,” before standing up and calmly leaving the room. No plates thrown, no doors slammed.

Rest assured that Terrace House still knows how to create tension. The show breaks the fourth wall in a unique way, airing episodes while still in production. It’s interesting to see cast members watching themselves on previous episodes, knowing that things they said in private can come to light and lead to consequences in the house.

Episodes often end on cliffhangers, usually involving romantic entanglements or the intermittent unresolved love triangle. And fans of The Walking Dead can appreciate the one thing it has in common with Terrace House: no one is safe. That’s not to say that house members could be devoured by the undead at any moment, but they do leave the series when they feel it’s time to move on.

Even this mimics real life. No one is voted off or sent home at the end of a rose ceremony. Members only leave when they choose to, opting to pursue work opportunities, to focus on life away from the cameras, or simply because they feel like they’ve accomplished what they wanted to in the house. And while it can be sad to see someone go, it’s easy to find yourself on the edge of your seat when a replacement cast member walks through the door.

Image via Netflix

Each episode is broken up by a group of commentators who appear several times to weigh in on what’s happening. They crack a few jokes and discuss the various storylines, and it feels like watching the show with a group of friends, even if you’re viewing it by yourself.

Terrace House is just about as prosaic as TV can be, and make no mistake - that’s a good thing. It remains a soothing, enjoyable and heartwarming series that offers viewers an inside look at the lives of regular people, and sometimes that’s more than enough.

KEEP READING: The 75 Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Raised by Wolves' Season 2 Is Coming in Early 2022 on HBO Max “It is as Sol intended."

Read Next