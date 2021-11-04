If you’ve been sleeping on the best new show of Fall 2021, it's high time to give The Big Leap a chance. If any new show deserves a larger audience, it’s this fun, new take on a behind-the-scenes drama. The Big Leap is all about a reality dance show based in Detroit, MI and the chaos that happens when the cameras are on (and when they’re off, too).

The cast of characters making up the 20-member ensemble performing Swan Lake is brilliant, engaging, and full of life. No matter where you are in your life or what you look like, there is undoubtedly someone in this cast you can either identify with or strive to emulate. Gabby Lewis (Simone Recasner) is the fabulous choreographer whose life got in the way of her dream, and now she’s grabbing her second chance with both hands. Her high school bestie, Justin Reyes (Raymond Cham Jr.), is a freakishly talented dancer who is ready to take his chance at glory, too, and discovers a passion for a whole new dance style along the way.

Image via FOX

RELATED: The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

There’s also Paula Clark (Piper Perabo), the former white-collar corporate crony who is trying to live her life to the fullest after a bout with cancer. Mike Devries (Jon Rudnitsky) is a former blue-collar factory worker who was laid off due to budget restructuring. Julia Perkins (Teri Polo) is a mother of two teenagers, looking to rediscover her love of dance, as well as anything to get her out of the house on occasion. Oh, and there's also Reggie Sadler (Ser'Darius Blain), an ex-NFL star trying to rehab his image after a string of absolute PR disasters. Every episode brings another dancer closer to the spotlight and it becomes harder and harder to choose a favorite.

Not only is the dance troupe part of the cast compelling, but the people behind the scenes of the show-within-the-show are pretty interesting, too. Scott Foley leads the whole band as Nick Blackburn, bringing an entirely different energy than we’ve seen from him before, but especially different from his time on Scandal, that’s for sure. He plays the nothing-is-off-limits showrunner with an insane level of energy and commitment, driving the rest of the recurring crew to up their game. And while he’s fired his right hand man, Alan (Tim Lyons) a handful of times, he always seems to find a way to make himself useful, again. The cast of characters is utterly delightful, and we haven’t even had all that much time to get to know them, but they aren’t the be all, end all of this show, either.

Image via FOX

There is a whole slew of reasons why The Big Leap needs to continue. This cannot be a one-and-done situation, there’s just far too much potential hiding beneath the surface. The drama is great, the laughs are surprising, and the show’s heart beats in every single scene. While season 1 is busy proving itself episode after episode to be as funny, dramatic, and heartwarming as anything else on television (all at the same time), this fangirl is looking forward and hoping this won’t be the last we see of this fantastically ridiculous show.

While this season’s specific mix of B-list actors and total newbies is delightful, and there’s definitely a lot The Big Leap can work with in a potential second season, the show is not dependent on this cast to keep things interesting, either. Scott Foley and his crew can take this show on the road for Season 2, choosing a whole new city, a whole new ballet or a whole new style of dance to perform, and/or a new dance crew to go with it, and it won’t hurt The Big Leap one iota. And there's always a way around that, too, if they're dedicated enough.

Image via FOX

Or, if The Big Leap wants to continue with this dance troupe, they could choose a couple of brand new hosts for the show-within-a-show and change the dance style to contemporary or hip hop or anything else that makes sense. The change in style would be enough to keep the drama fresh, but would allow these same characters to continue loving, hating, and feeling indifferent toward each other for at least one more season.

If The Big Leap decided to keep things fresh by moving the fictional reality show’s setting from year to year, there’s a bevy of under-used American major cities to choose from that would make great background for this insanely entertaining dramedy. Anywhere from Philadelphia, PA to Sacramento, CA, St. Paul, MN to New Orleans, LA could be fantastic places to set this incredible show. Each area of the country comes with different cultural traditions to highlight (even slightly irreverently, as is The Big Leap’s way) and features great regional sites to shine a spotlight on, too.

Image via FOX

And while moving to a new city will mean leaving Detroit in the rearview, it doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to everything we gained there. Since the dancers in Season 1 aren’t all ballerinas, maybe one or two of them could take over hosting duties, keeping them smack dab in the middle of all the chaos, and letting us keep track of a couple of our favorites. Or there’s always the popular guest star option. A handful of current characters could even join the crew, maybe as mentors if the powers-that-be want a few of our most beloved faces to keep showing up.

Ultimately, this show has potential oozing from every pore, proving with every episode why another season should be an eventuality, not a question. It has a balance of qualities that we don’t often get on television these days. There are far too many ways The Big Leap can thrive for its dream to be cut short after only its initial episode order. So, please, Fox, take a chance on more of The Big Leap.

KEEP READING: The Best TV Shows to Binge Watch

Taika Waititi to Adapt Alejandro Jodorowsky's Graphic Novel 'The Incal' We'll see a version of Jodorowsky's ideas for 'Dune' on the big screen after all.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email