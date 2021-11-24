Steven Spielberg once referred to himself as a “frustrated musical director.” He’s chased the possibility of making one since the 1980s. On the journey down that road, he specifically mentioned the original film of West Side Story as an example of the “old-fashioned, conservative” style of musical he wanted to do. Come December 10th, through a fresh production of West Side Story, Spielberg’s ambition will be fulfilled. The film has picked up at least one fan already: lyricist Stephen Sondheim. “It’s really terrific,” he’s said. “It’s really first-grade, and movie musicals are hard to do.”

And harder still to please a man like Sondheim. Though the 1961 West Side Story is considered among the greatest movie musicals ever produced, Sondheim doesn’t enjoy it. As a matter of fact, despite being a self-described film buff, musicals are the one film genre he didn’t take to growing up. His reasoning was expressed in relation to West Side Story in a Q&A at the National Theater: “I don’t think West Side Story is a good movie at all, because it’s not a movie – it’s a photograph of the stage.” Live theater and film may be related, but a “chasm” exists between them in technique and in their relationship to the audience. Many elements that work beautifully on stage will not work in movies, Sondheim argues, and too many film adaptations of stage musicals do not reconceive the material to suit the medium of cinema. Almost none of the films made from Sondheim’s work have done so to his satisfaction. But in the same National Theater interview, he named one exception: Tim Burton’s 2007 production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Sondheim referred to Sweeney Todd as “a movie for the stage” in his book Finishing the Hat, so perhaps it’s naturally a better fit for film. But Tim Burton is not a musical director, frustrated or otherwise. His former partner Helena Bonham Carter has said that he hates musicals; if you ask Burton, he might mention that he loved the 1955 Guys and Dolls, but “people singing is campy by nature,” and he isn’t a fan of camp. But the blood-soaked, emotionally charged, blackly comic Sweeney Todd was right up his alley, and he entertained the idea of making a film for decades before taking over from Sam Mendes. Helming any live action musical would have been new territory for Burton; he complicated the task for himself by taking on one of the most musically complex works in Sondheim’s repertoire with a cast of non-professional singers. The results didn’t set the box office on fire – very few R-rated musicals about serial killers and cannibalism would – but the take was respectable, and the critical praise was near unanimous. It’s my favorite movie musical. And in Sondheim’s estimation, it was the first time that “[a] movie made from a stage musical [is] a real movie musical…I happen to like it, but even if I didn’t like it, it’s a real film.”

Image via Paramount

Turning Sweeney Todd into a “real film” involved significant alterations, not the least of them being the length. A full production of the stage musical runs nearly three hours, but Burton’s film clocks in at 116 minutes. Much of the reduction came from the decision to cut out virtually every instance of choral singing. Music dominates Sweeney Todd; the ratio of singing to dialogue is so titled toward the former that it is sometimes referred to as an operetta or even an opera. Much of the storytelling is done through music in the film as well. But Burton’s concept for the songs was that they were the expressions of the main characters’ internal emotional state. Under that framework, singing extras wouldn’t make sense. Entire numbers, such as “City on Fire,” were thus easily excised, while others (“Pirelli’s Miracle Elixir,” “God That’s Good”) were cut down to only that material sung by the main cast. Even under this framework, Burton still initially planned to include “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” the opening number that reprises throughout the play, and he had cast a small group of “gentleman ghosts” that included Christopher Lee to perform it. The ballad was recorded, but after a delay in filming, Burton had second thoughts. “It works well on stage, but I don’t want to hear what we’re seeing,” he ultimately decided. “It’s a very simple melodrama, so it just didn’t feel right…it would’ve undermined…the privacy and the internalization [of the main characters].” (Sadly, the cut recordings have never been released.) Instead, the ballad became underscore – an appropriate compromise, given that Sondheim was inspired by the film music of Bernard Hermann while composing.

Prioritizing visual expression is a hallmark of Burton’s work. The design of Sweeney Todd was dictated by the broken, deadened soul of its lead character, devoid of almost any color except for the copious amounts of blood that offer Sweeney some measure of release. But relying on pictorial elements led to other adjustments to the score. Act II of the play has “The Wigmaker Sequence,” an interweaving of various recurring musical strains loaded with expository lyrics. Within the number, Sweeney and the young sailor Anthony put together a scheme to free Sweeney’s daughter Johanna from an asylum; Anthony learns the basics of the wig making trade to affect the plan; Sweeney crafts a letter to lure his nemesis Judge Turpin to his parlor with Johanna as the bait; and a reprise of “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd” describes his triumphant mental state. It’s an effective bit of stagecraft and a chilling musical sequence, but try and picture how it would look on film. Translated literally, you would have two men standing in a tonsorial parlor, possibly with gentleman ghosts who address the audience; one of the men would eventually leave, leaving the other at a writing desk. On film, holding on a number for almost four minutes in a single location could easily get tedious. A musical sequence like “Wigmaker” also isn’t needed to convey a passage of time in film. Instead of “Wigmaker,” Burton and screenwriter John Logan wrote a short nonmusical sequence that conveyed all of the same necessary information. Sweeney still hatches his plan to free Johanna, and he gets a letter sent to Judge Turpin. But the business of training Anthony is discarded, implied to be done off-screen at a later time. The letter is already written when it finally appears on camera, and the shot lingers just long enough for the audience to register what it says. The sequence ends with Sweeney restlessly pacing before his window, an ominous section of underscore driving along underneath as a simple lighting shift indicates the passing of many hours.

Image via Paramount

There were also moments in the musical that couldn’t be replicated on film, even had Burton been so inclined. The pivotal number of Act I is “Epiphany,” the moment where Sweeney’s already unhinged mind snaps. His bloodlust leaps from a desire for vengeance against Judge Turpin to a damnation of all mankind. “Not one man,” Sweeney sings, “no, nor ten men/Nor a hundred can assuage me!” Traditionally, “Epiphany” sees him clamor down from the set to aim his tirade directly into the audience. No film could capture the energy that comes from that direct interaction between viewer and performer. Burton and Logan’s solution tied into the conceit of the numbers as an internal state: Sweeney disappears into his own mind as it breaks to imagine himself prowling the streets of London as an unseen specter of death. The rush of humanity weaves around him as he laments the loss of his daughter while reveling in the “joy” of his new bloody mission. Reconceiving “Epiphany” in this way, with an expanded orchestra, the number retains all its mad power while making sense in Burton’s interpretation. Sondheim considered it the high point of the adaptation.

The ferocity of Sweeney’s rage in the “Epiphany” is emphasized through such basic film techniques as the close-up. The ability to change the frame is the most immediate visual distinction between theater and film, and it can affect how actors perform. Since the first talkies, when a large contingent of stage actors were brought to Hollywood, there has been a tension between the need to perform “to the back row” so that everything will register to the farthest member of the audience, and the fixed vantage point a viewer has while watching a film. There, any change in perspective is dictated by the camera and by editing. A broad performance with a fully projected voice isn’t necessary in a close-up, and often comes across as unnatural, comical, or intimidating when viewed from such an angle.

It’s in his direction of performances that Burton was most effective in adapting his source material, and it’s what makes Sweeney Todd more successful than any film of a stage musical to date. The story may be a melodrama, the characters may have the wardrobe and make-up of a silent horror movie, the London they inhabit is drained and bloodstained, and the music packs a hefty emotional punch. Yet all the performances, even Sacha Baron Cohen’s as the flamboyant charlatan Pirelli, are subdued, not quite naturalistic but very much playing against overt theatricality. This wasn’t an easy or a natural way of working for some of the cast; Helena Bonham Carter struggled as an “East End extrovert” to hold back so much, particularly in the physically active part of Mrs. Lovett. Burton explained to her that “because you’re singing, and you’re already in a big environment…you’ve got to counteract that with a very restrained performance.”

If restraint took some work for Mrs. Lovett, it seems a perfect fit for Sweeney Todd himself. A reprise of the ballad gives a picture of him in the stage show: “His voice was soft, his manner mild/He seldom laughed, but he often smiled.” Those qualities aren’t always conveyed well in the theater; Broadway’s original Sweney Len Cariou managed well enough, but George Hearn screamed and cackled his way through the national tour. Camera placement and sound recording let Johnny Depp drop almost into a whisper when he spoke, which was seldom. Depp and Burton conceived of Sweeney as a walking dead man, driven onward only by thoughts of vengeance. The character isn’t terribly verbose in the musical to begin with, but his dialogue was pared back to the bare minimum, and Depp kept all his delivery in a quiet, hollow range. The singing is where his Sweeney comes alive, still with restraint in physicality and facial expression but infused by the music with all the sorrow and rage within his soul.

Critics who assessed Depp’s singing noted a lack of “heft and power,” and summed his performance up as “harsh and thin, but amazingly forceful.” But the lack of proper technique didn’t bother Burton, or Sondheim for that matter. “I generally prefer actors who can sing rather than a singer who can act,” he once said, “because I’m much more interested with telling the story than I am with the enjoyment of the singing.” When he directed a workshop of several of his songs, including “My Friends” from Sweeney Todd, the notes he gave the student were more concerned with acting the number rather than singing. It's interesting to compare Sondheim’s directions with Depp’s final performance in the movie. Whether Sondheim passed on notes or consulted with Burton, I don’t know. But as does the film as a whole, that number conveys all the colors intended for it, channeled through careful editing and camera movement to best present the material as a piece of cinema.

