It turns out there are perks from living down the street from one of the greatest directors of all time.

The 1996 film Mission: Impossible is one of the most important movies of Tom Cruise’s career. It was his first movie as a producer, his first time really tackling a big franchise, and it would chart him on a course that would solidify him as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. But it’s also a great movie first and foremost, and it set the tone for what has become the best franchise still running today. A lot of that is due to director Brian De Palma, who was a bit of an unsual choice for a blockbuster adaptation of a TV show, but who brought his distinct sensibilities to the material in a way that was wildly compelling and tremendously entertaining. And we have Steven Spielberg to thank.

We at Collider are happy to debut an exclusive clip from a conversation between Cruise and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, who took a short break from making Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 to sit down and reminisce about the film that started it all for its 25th anniversary.

In the short clip above, Cruise talks about how he used to live down the street from Steven Spielberg, and being so close to one of the greatest directors who’s ever lived, he would go over to Spielberg’s house, watch movies, and then talk to Spielberg about them. “Spielberg lived down the street from me, and I would often go and have dinner just he and I,” Cruise says in the clip. “We would go and just talk about movies, as we did. And I would often get him to screen one of his movies and then we’d talk about it. I’d get him to walk me through every shot.”

RELATED: Tom Cruise Explains Why This 'Mission: Impossible 7' Stunt Was the Most Dangerous of His Career

One night when he arrived at Spielberg’s house, Brian De Palma was there, and this set off a chain reaction that led to Cruise offering De Palma Mission: Impossible:

“I remember one night I went over and there was Brian De Palma, and so the three of us had dinner. And we were just talking about movies and there’s Brian, and I’d seen all of his films, and I went home that night – Mission was on my mind, also I was prepping Interview with the Vampire at that time, working on a few other things. And I went home that night and I stayed up for about 14 hours and I just got all of De Palma’s movies and I restudied all of them… I just went, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s gotta direct Mission: Impossible.’”

The rest, as they say, is history. Mission: Impossible wasn’t without its challenges, but the film’s success and Cruise’s decision to tap a director with a distinct style and vision set the foundation for the franchise going forward.

Watch the clip in the video above. A newly remastered 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of Mission: Impossible is currently available from Paramount Home Entertainment.

KEEP READING: 12 Best Brian De Palma Movies: An Intro to the Director's Stylized, Provocative Pictures

Share Share Tweet Email

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2 Teaser Reminds Us to Tune In Soon The 10 new sexy singles are ready to start resisting!

Read Next