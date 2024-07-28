The Big Picture Transformers One is the first fully-animated movie in the franchise in nearly 40 years, allowing for more detail and exaggeration in character design.

The film explores the origins of the Autobot-Decepticon war, focusing on the friendship between Orion Pax and D-16 before they become Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Transformers One will take audiences back millions of years to the peaceful planet Cybertron, where four misfit Transformers band together to defend their world from alien threats.

There have been lots of big-screen Transformers movies in recent years - including last year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - but this fall's Transformers One will be the first fully-animated movie in the franchise in almost forty years. What made it necessary for the Cybertron-set tale of the Autobot-Decepticon war's beginnings to be animated? Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Transformers One director Josh Cooley at San Diego Comic-Con, where the animation veteran explained:

...it's all about the detail. With live-action, you have the real world to compete with when you're designing a Transformer, so you need to see every single nut, bolt, and mechanism. An animated film allows you to exaggerate and to simplify things, as well. So, we didn't need to see every single joint movement in the face.

Cooley also talked about how the relationship between Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry) drew him to the project:

That's what got me involved from day one; I read that in the script. I was like, “This is totally new. An origin story where they're friends at first?” That's the challenge for this movie: How can we sell these characters that everybody knows as enemies as best friends? I knew that if we could do that and do it right, there's always that underlying tension of, we know it's gonna fall apart, which is great. You want that as a storyteller. You're always playing with it. It's heartbreaking in a way because people like seeing them together, love hearing Chris’ voice and Brian's together.

You'll be able to see for yourself when Transformers One rolls into theaters on September 20.

What Is 'Transformers One' About?

Taking place millions of years ago, when the mechanical planet Cybertron is at peace, Transformers One follows four misfit Transformers - Orion Pax, D-16, Elita (Scarlett Johansson), and B-127 (Keegan-Michael Key) - as they explore their world's forgotten past and unlock strange new abilities. Soon, they'll be called on to defend their world from the cruel alien Quintessons. Although they may become fast friends in the movie, Orion Pax and D-16 are fated to become Optimus Prime and Megatron, the respective leaders of the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons. Their two factions will clash in a devastating war that will raze their homeworld and eventually reach the planet Earth. The film will also star Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Steve Buscemi as Starscream.

The last theatrical animated Transformers movie was 1986's Transformers: The Movie, which featured a bevy of celebrity voice actors (including Orson Welles), a hair-metal soundtrack, and, most infamously, the death of Optimus Prime. A financial disappointment on its release, it has gone on to become a cult classic.

Transformers One will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024.