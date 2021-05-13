When Twister was released in 1996, it was coming on the heels of a boon in VFX-heavy blockbusters. 1991’s Terminator 2 cracked the door open by introducing the world to CG effects via Robert Patrick’s liquid metal Terminator, and 1993’s Jurassic Park blew the roof off with photorealistic dinosaurs that still hold up to this day. Hollywood scrambled to make use of this new technology with a series of blockbusters – mostly sci-fi – full of spectacle and CG creations, and Twister was one of them. The film was a success, grossing nearly $500 million at the box office and spawning an attraction at Universal Studios Florida’s theme park. But while some saw Twister as a fun thrill ride action blockbuster, for those who grew up in Tornado Alley – like myself – it was a straight up horror movie.

The entire plot of Twister takes place over the course of two days in Oklahoma, where a weather pattern converges to create a series of tornado outbreaks all across the state. Bill Paxton plays a former storm chaser and now news anchor named Bill who meets up with his ex, tornado-obsessed meteorologist Jo (Helen Hunt) to finalize divorce papers. But given the events of the day, Bill and his new fiancé (Jamie Gertz) end up traveling with Jo’s team as they chase increasingly dangerous tornadoes across the state.

Image via Warner Bros.

As envisioned by director Jan de Bont, Twister is an action movie with a couple of horror-tinged sequences. But as someone who was born and raised in Oklahoma, smack dab in the middle of Tornado Alley, the entire movie plays like a horror film. The opening sequence (which is one of the film’s scariest scenes) rings completely truthful, as I’ve spent many nights watching the local news closely to see where the tornado is, and then scrambling to find cover once you realize you’re in its path. For Jo it’s a full-on storm cellar, and for me it was a closet in the middle of the house.

RELATED: 'Twister' at 25: The Incredible Supporting Cast Holds Up Where the VFX Don't Nowhere is the fear of living during tornado season more palpable than during the drive-in theater sequence. The characters are laying low and taking a rest while The Shining plays on a drive-in screen, the air calm and oddly quiet. Suddenly the wind picks up, and out of nowhere a massive tornado rips through the screen, glimpsed only through brief lightning strikes. This is basically what it was like growing up in the 90s in Oklahoma, before weather technology became advanced enough that meteorologists were able to track tornado-capable storms more closely and predict their future whereabouts within a minute or two. When a Tornado Warning was issued, you knew there could be a tornado somewhere in your county, but as you ran for cover you weren’t entirely sure where. You’d grab your radio and quickly set the dial to the weather station, hail and wind clawing at your windows are you’re covered in blankets, completely powerless, hoping and praying the roar of the storm doesn’t get louder.

Image via Warner Bros.

I’ve lived through a couple of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in Oklahoma history, and while myself and my family were lucky enough not to be harmed, many have lost their lives to these weather events, and the economic impacts can be devastating. On May 3, 1999, dozens of tornadoes hit Oklahoma in a 21-hour period, killing 44, leveling homes and businesses, and completely destroying an entire outlet mall that left its town strapped for years to come. That storm spawned an F-5 tornado that was tracked for nearly 90 minutes, with winds gusting more than 300 mph and a diameter that was an entire mile wide at times. To this day, Oklahomans mark May 3rd as a day of remembrance.

So yeah, watching Twister and seeing those familiar strange clouds, hearing those tornado sirens, or even just seeing a local weatherman who I grew up watching on the TV is a somewhat triggering experience. Especially since the movie was filmed throughout Oklahoma, so the landscape is eerily familiar. De Bont is not necessarily a master of nuance, and the film gets incredibly silly at the very end when the two lead characters survive an F-5 tornado by ::checks notes:: tying their belts to a pole, but as someone who grew up terrified of tornadoes and the anxiety that each spring and fall would bring, I can attest that when Twister leans into being a horror film, it’s terrifyingly true to life.

