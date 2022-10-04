Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.While Episode 7 of House of the Dragon was full of culminating moments that the season has been building up to, from Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finally butting heads and drawing battle lines to Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra marrying to unite their power, one scene is perhaps a little less obvious and even a bit confusing. The event that brings the houses of Targaryen and Velaryon together at Driftmark is the funeral for Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). After struggling to give birth while in Pentos with Daemon and her two daughters, the high potential of dying in childbirth leads her to run out into the sand and command her dragon, Vhagar, to burn her to death with dragon fire.

While this is a death that means Laena gets to go out on her own terms, it was still a traumatic and painfully tragic moment. When Daemon returns to Westeros, bringing Laena's body back and his daughters Baela (Shani Smethurst) and Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning), the family and extended family gather together to bury Laena. Corlys (Steve Toussaint), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), and Vaemond Velaryon (Wilbert Charles Johnson) are there from Driftmark. Rhaenyra and Laenor (John Macmillan) arrive with their sons Jacaerys "Jace" Velaryon (Leo Hart) and Lucaerys "Luke" Velaryon (Harvey Sadler). The king Viserys I (Paddy Considine) arrives, bringing not only Alicent, his re-minted Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), but his three kids Aegon (Ty Tennant), Aemond (Leo Ashton), and Helaena (Phia Saban). Oh and Larys (Matthew Needham) is there for some reason. It's a big family affair, and like all family affairs, tensions are incredibly high.

Why Is Daemon Laughing During Laena's Funeral?

So, why, in front of his family and the extended family, does he laugh in the middle of Laena's funeral? Well, the problem, surprisingly, actually isn't Daemon at all. During his eulogy, Vaemond, Corlys' younger brother in the show, speaks to the gathered in High Valyrian — a language that, the majority of the people standing there understand. He talks about returning Laena to the sea and uses flowery words to basically say he hopes that her afterlife is peaceful. The problem arises when he mentions her daughters. Vaemond says, "Lady Laena leaves two true-born daughters on the shore. Though their mother will not return from her voyage, they will all remain bound together in blood. Salt courses through Velaryon blood. Ours runs thick. Ours runs true. And ours must never thin." It is at this point that Daemon starts laughing, understandably leading everyone to glare at him.

Vaemond's words are an open condemnation of Rhaenyra's children and fall in line with what Rhaenys tells her husband later on in the episode. They obviously also know that Laenor's sons are not actually Laenor's sons and Rhaenys wants Driftmark to pass to Baela rather than a bastard. While Rhaenys discusses this in private with Corlys, also discussing the meaning of legacy, Vaemond openly shames Rhaenyra. When he says Velaryon blood runs thick and true, he looks directly at Rhaenyra and her sons, and Viserys notices this as well.

It's a curious moment to choose when laying your niece to rest, to call out her brother and sister-in-law. We saw from Episode 6, when Laena and Daemon were discussing the paternity of the new baby Joffrey, she brushed away the thought of paternity issues, even knowing the truth. It was clear that Leana and Laenor had a close relationship, and she likely would not appreciate her uncle choosing this moment to make a statement while her brother grieves. Daemon laughs at this moment because Vaemond is choosing this moment to guilt Rhaenyra for having children with Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr).

Why Does Vaemond Do This, According to the Book?

In some ways, it's fair of Vaemond to speak about this, but this was not the place or the time. The topic of who will inherit Driftmark was a more subdued plot line, but one that will grow now that Laenor is presumed dead. While Rhaenys would like Driftmark to pass to Baela and not through to Luke, Aemond's intention is less clear.

In the novel Fire & Blood, the book that House of the Dragon is based on by author George R. R. Martin, Vaemond's intention with this eulogy becomes clear. It's, of course, in his own self-interest. When Corlys dies (suddenly, which might raise an eyebrow or two), Vaemond steps in to insist that he is Corlys' true heir. He denounces Rhaenyra's sons, saying they're illegitimate, and then he brushes aside Baela and Rhaena's claim to Driftmark because they're girls, and he demands to take his rightful seat. It is curious why Vaemond would think Rhaenys and Corlys would not be okay with a daughter inheriting Driftmark given that Corlys spent so many years advocating for his wife and her near-ascension to the Iron Throne.

Of course, by this point, Daemon and Rhaenyra are married and Vaemond directly challenges the position of both of their children. The histories say that Daemon seized Vaemond on Rhaenyra's orders, and she cut off his head and fed his body to Syrax — and then Viserys cut out the tongues of Vaemond's five younger cousins for perpetuating the rumor. We saw Viserys threaten this in this episode, so it is very possible we'll see a scene like this later on.

While book readers know now that what is written on the pages of Fire & Blood does not always equal what plays out on the screen of House of the Dragon, it seems that Vaemond's intention is clear. If Corlys dies, he deserves the Driftmark throne.