CBS premiered Scorpion in 2014, and the series was a hit from the get-go, the most-watched network's highest-rated drama series. Loosely based on the top-secret exploits of its executive producer, super-genius Walter O'Brien with the Department of Homeland Security, Scorpion follows the fictionalized O'Brien (Elyes Gabel) and his assembled team of geniuses as they tackle complex, high-technology global threats that Homeland Security doesn't have the manpower, or know-how, to deal with.

Initially, it had the help of having spiritual cousin The Big Bang Theory (then CBS senior executive vice president Kelly Kahl called it an "extension" of the sitcom, but in the drama world [per The Wrap]) lead-in for the first few weeks, but held its own. After four seasons, Scorpion was stung by CBS and axed. Why? It doesn't take a team of super-geniuses to figure it out.

Low Ratings Squashed 'Scorpion'

Scorpion certainly started strong and found a passionate fanbase, but by the time the second season rolled around, the numbers had fallen off from its first. Third-season viewership fell even further, placing it on the renewal bubble, and by the end of the fourth season, the series about secret agent nerds, once the pride of CBS, had become the least-watched scripted series on the network. After stopping all manner of global threats with their smarts and skills, Scorpion's team of geniuses was squashed by the most banal of reasons: low ratings.

Those passionate fans weren't willing to just let Scorpion go without a fight, however. Those fans launched a petition to save the show on Change.org, saying:

"We want to renew scorpion [sic] and we are gutted that CBS have [sic] cancelled it! If all of the scorpion fans pull together then we can make it possible for another series!!! Scorpion hasn’t just been a programme we watch we have all learnt [sic] so much... This can’t be the end!"

At last count, 40,000 fans had signed the petition, but it wasn't enough as the series would not be given a fifth season.

CBS' Troubles with Monday Nights Didn't Help 'Scorpion'