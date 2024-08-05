Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Thor was crying during is brief Deadpool & Wolverine appearance but no explanation for his tears was given in the movie.

Ryan Reynolds promises the tearful moment will be addressed, but details are scarce.

The emotional exchange between Thor and Deadpool may lead to future revelations in the MCU.

All kinds of tears were shed during Deadpool & Wolverine. Tears of pure joy, tears of sadness, and tears of nostalgia continue to flow through movie theaters as the money-making blockbuster goes into its second week of screenings. And, while we know where our tears came from, whether it be the return of Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Dafne Keen as Elektra, Blade, and X-23, respectively, Channing Tatum’s time to shine as Gambit, or that heart-wrenching homage to 20th Century Studios’ Marvel movies of the past, there’s still one emotion-filled question that simply must be answered.

Catching up with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy to congratulate them on the gargantuan success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, got to what he said was “the number one question” that was put forward on Twitter — “Why was Thor crying?”

In case you need a quick refresher, the scene in question sees Deadpool (Reynolds) at the TVA deep in a conversation with Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen). In front of them, a set of TVs roll moments of the MCU’s past, present, and apparently future as one shot locks in on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, shedding a few tears over a bruised and battered Deadpool. While Mr. Paradox tries to pull Deadpool’s attention away from the intriguing moment, the Merc with a Mouth can’t seem to move on. Although Hemsworth didn’t come in to film this shot as the footage was taken from 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, Reynolds says there’s still an answer out there and that it will eventually come to light.

Ryan Reynolds Confirms the Full Moment Will Play Out … Someday

Both Reynolds and Levy were rather open when it came to sharing Easter eggs and behind-the-scenes moments during their recent chat with Weintraub, but unfortunately, the tears of Thor weren’t one of them. “I’ll just say that it’s something that we are going to account for … at some point,” Reynolds said, adding, “That’s about all I can really say right now, but we will account for it.”

Looking for just a bit more information, Weintraub asked if the answer would be an extra to come on the movie’s physical release or something that would unfold in the MCU’s future, with Reynolds responding,

“I know this is the spoiler one, Frosty, where I’m supposed to open up the robe completely, and I show you stuff. I definitely told you I wouldn’t be wearing pants and I did. I failed you. But we’re gonna — that will materialize.”

With Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars both set to arrive before 2030, there’s certainly a possibility that audiences will find out what was behind that sentimental exchange between Thor and Deadpool. But for now, let the speculation train leave the station!

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. Don't miss the rest of our spoiler-filled chat with Reynolds and Levy here at Collider.

