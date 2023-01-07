Why can’t we get enough of “bad” TV shows? As the popularity of Emily in Paris demonstrates, viewers not only tolerate, but actively enjoy what is widely considered to be low quality television. But such shows revel in their trashy status, and ultimately appeal to those who are craving an easy watch. A winning combination of predictability and silliness provides a soothing balm to an audience that simply desires an escape, often triumphing over critically acclaimed alternatives.

Emily in Paris is a definitive example of such a show, which understands its remit as a comedy-romance defined by calamity and a lack of realism. But Season 3 especially has highlighted the pitfalls that make it so enjoyably terrible. Emily’s (Lily Collins) marketing role seems to only demand a brief appearance in pitch meetings whenever it suits her busy social life. A clunky script indicates the one-dimensional nature of many of the show’s side characters, whose supporting escapades rarely evoke enough interest to rival the starring role. Wide-eyed Emily never notices that her friends seem fake, and that her horrendous decision-making skills drive a majority of her problems. The wardrobe team appears to be choosing the most questionable outfits for its cast that it can get away with, which serves to exaggerate the recognized absurdity of the storyline. And whilst its season finales still endeavor to surprise, Emily in Paris leans into a certain predictability, where Emily’s work and relationship crises are largely self-evident, and can be guessed at episodes ahead.

RELATED: 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Filming Locations That You Can Visit

So Bad... It’s Good?

But this predictability is part of the appeal of a “bad” series – who needs jaw-dropping twists and turns when you can laugh at Emily’s well-foreseen errors of judgment? This quality builds into the comfort factor of easily bingeable content. It is not designed to challenge or subvert expectations, but to meet them with satisfaction. And it can be just as gripping to see if the anticipated outcome really happens, as it would be if the ending were a total surprise. As for the clothing choices, they do echo the show’s continuing focus on the high fashion world – and it will always be entertaining to anticipate what Emily and her entourage will wear next.

And is all this so terrible if the viewer enjoys it? Not everything can be Breaking Bad. Widely-panned TV shows quickly become guilty pleasures, as the viewer willingly recognizes that they are watching something predictable, unoriginal, and poorly made. But sometimes that’s half the fun. Recognizing these failings can bring just as much enjoyment, and guilty pleasure, as recognizing the opposite, successful qualities of a well-made show. Such pleasure invites collective viewing and discussion, where audiences can share their insights into such failings, and revel in the process. This is not quite hate-watching, as these evident flaws are not resented, but appreciated as part of what makes the show so fun.

A Successful Formula of Ease and Silliness

Image via Netflix

Part of the enduring charm of Emily in Paris is the show’s ability to provide a light-hearted escape or retreat from the real world. This aspect of the show may render it “bad” to the critical viewer, but to its fans, this is one of its winning qualities. Silliness is often the best method of absorbing an audience, as it provides a distancing from any claims at realism. Emily’s story invites viewers into a world of Parisian color and chaos, disconnected from reality in the best possible way. Artful shots of pristine Paris streets and a sparkling Eiffel Tower, combined with almost exclusively sunny weather, render the show cartoonish in its immersive make-up. For an audience looking to watch something straightforward at the end of a busy day, this removal of realism and the need for critical thinking from the viewing experience can be a welcomed one.

This successful formula of silliness combined with a lack of depth can be interpreted as a deliberate resistance to highbrow sincerity. Shows like Emily in Paris do not claim to deliver complexity and suggestive subtext. Their success is grounded in a steadfast rejection of these concepts, where the alternative is pure entertainment, and fun for its own sake.

Silliness Can Become Hard to Watch

Image via Fox

Of course deliberate silliness can easily slip into the realm of the unwatchable, as demonstrated by the decline in quality of shows such as Glee. The high school musical-drama hit failed to regain the energy and crisp wit of its early seasons as the show progressed, an example of how silliness has to be managed, so that an easy escape doesn’t become a painful viewing experience. So far, Emily in Paris has just about controlled its chaotic and entertaining tone to prevent a similar decline into absurdity.

This is a fine line consistently toed by reality entertainment hits such as Love Island and The Kardashians, both largely believed to represent “bad” TV, despite their success. Like Emily in Paris, these shows preserve a successful formula that viewers expect and easily enjoy. They embrace silliness, and the guilty pleasure factor, whilst preserving some degree of deliberateness and intentionality. These highly popular shows recognize the sense of escape and lack of realism that defines this popular genre of entertainment, and in doing so they succeed in delivering a specific brand of content to a ready-made audience. This demands a level of craft and honed skill, even if the output is easy to criticize and dismiss.

Such shows, with their perceived anti-intellectualism, may represent to some a frightening decline in entertainment standards. But arguably there is room for a little bit of silliness alongside more challenging, intensely crafted media. Emily in Paris shows no sign of stopping, with its Season 3 cliffhanger already sparking rumors of its next installment. Its popularity illustrates that light-hearted, easy TV will continue to appeal to the masses, where entertainment and fun is prioritized over sincerity.

Ultimately so-called “bad” shows will always bring an easy escape and a great deal of enjoyment, and when such pleasure is sparked, is their really any need to feel guilty?