Deathloop is a game that isn’t afraid to show its inspirations on its sleeve. Its hybrid stealth/action gameplay reflects Arkane Studios’ own Dishonored and Prey titles in the twin use of weapons and supernatural powers. It features an assassin who must carefully plan their hits and can use the environment to their advantage, not unlike the Hitman series. Deathloop’s protagonist has amnesia, just like Jack from the original Bioshock (and nearly every RPG). It’s yet another entry in the growing time loop genre, joining fellow PS5 exclusive Returnal alongside indie games like 12 Minutes and Outer Wilds. It also has a fun, Dark Souls-esque invasion-based multiplayer mode where players can invade other players’ games as a rival assassin to engage in a little “good griefing”. It’s frequently funny, sporting a Tarantino-esque sense of humor that blends laughs and bloodshed in equal measure.

While a lot of marketing and media attention has been paid to its characters, specifically protagonist Colt Vahn and his nemesis, Julianna Blake, the real star of the game is its setting, Blackreef Island. This fishing village turned military installation turned non-stop party place is jam-packed with 1960s-era psychedelic decor, fashion, and architecture like technicolor art installations, sunken living rooms, and modernist furniture. It’s an incredible act of world-building, one that may bring pangs of nostalgia for gamers of a certain age for that other game that drew heavily from the Swinging 60’s (no, not We Happy Few). We’re talking about one of the greatest first-person shooters ever made: The Operative: No One Lives Forever.

RELATED: Good Grief: How Games Like 'Deathloop' are Turning Griefing Into Great Gameplay

License to Thrill

Image via Fox Interactive

Developed by Monolith Productions (who would later develop the great first-person shooter F.E.A.R. and the horror-tinged first person beat 'em up Condemned), 2000’s No One Lives Forever and its sequel, 2002’s No One Lives Forever 2: A Spy in H.A.R.M.’s Way were a breath of fresh air in a time of Doomguys and dark hallways. Taking inspiration and art direction from the James Bond films of the ‘60’s such as Dr. No and You Only Live Twice, and adding a dash of spy parody films like Our Man Flint and Modesty Blaise, the No One Lives Forever games were widely praised during their release and have since been lauded for being hugely influential and ahead of their time not only in terms of their use of gadgets, but also for surprising discussions about themes like workplace equality, sexism, and more.

Indeed, one huge differentiator No One Lives Forever brought to the table was its humor, which was less Austin Powers and more Catch 22 in that its focus was less on puerile innuendos and more on sending up the absurdity of a spy-oriented bureaucracy and the individuals who work within it. This included the existence of an evil organization with marketing and morale departments, a villain who extolls his mother to stop calling him at work, and thugs questioning the amount of kegs in a warehouse leading to a philosophical discussion about nature vs. nurture. The sheer humanity of these characters stood out in a genre where hearing "There he is!" a thousand times is typically the height of dialogue.

The game’s other secret weapon was its protagonist, Scottish superspy Cate Archer. Counter to the stock or even mute protagonists of many first-person shooters, Cate was a wonder of a character, with a razor-sharp wit and a wardrobe to match. Her cadre of weapons, gadgets, and quippy retorts and observations made her the female equivalent of a James Bond, without the strange behavioral hangups.

Finally, there were the gadgets. While Cate had an arsenal of standard-issue weaponry at her disposal (which were absolutely needed once the so-so stealth mechanics went sideways), she also wielded an impressive array of spy tools that prefaced Deathloop's Hackamajig (that's the actual in-game name) and trip mines. This included a cigarette lighter that doubled as a welder, lipstick explosive, a robotic poodle that could be used to distract guard dogs and more, all with the series' trademark sense of humor.

More H.A.R.M. Than Good

Image via Fox Interactive

Sadly, not only hasn’t there been a new No One Lives Forever game in nearly 20 years (not counting 2003’s so-so spinoff Contract J.A.C.K., which starred an entirely new protagonist and Cate Archer in a cameo role), but the publishing and licensing rights have been tied up in a legal quagmire for over a decade. In a story straight out of a bureaucracy nightmare involving original publisher Fox Interactive (which was subsequently acquired by Vivendi Universal, which was subsequently acquired by Activision) and original developer Monolith (which has since been acquired by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment), the core issue that has stymied the series for decades isn’t who has the right to publish it; it’s completely unclear who even owns the rights, with no parties seemingly able to work it out. This has meant that the originals aren’t available on any major platform, and the possibility of a remake or remaster anytime soon is in the realm of the highly unlikely.

All of which is a huge disappointment to gamers the world over and ultimately a disservice to the memorable world and characters of No One Lives Forever. As we near its 20th anniversary, here's hoping all the various players can get their act together and right this wrong.

KEEP READING: 'Deathloop,' 'Returnal,' and the Joy of the Video Game Time Loop

Share Share Tweet Email

'What If...?' Season 2 to Include a Gamora and Tony Stark Team-Up Episode The Gamora we meet in Episode 9 was just a tease.

Read Next