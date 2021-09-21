It’s been a long time since The Simpsons has been relevant. The show’s notorious decline has been documented extensively, and while longtime fans may debate on when it truly “died,” the announcement of a 33rd and 34th season was met with little fanfare. The last time The Simpsons truly felt exciting was in 2007, following the release of The Simpsons Movie. The shows’ creators faced an extensive workload simultaneously producing the film and new episodes of the series, but under pressure they created a hilarious, heartfelt, and culturally-savvy Simpsons adventure.

It's understandable that despite The Simpsons Movie’s popularity, conceiving of another film was not a quick process. Viewers are used to consistently getting new episodes weekly for over three decades, so a Simpsons film needed to tell a story that justified being in theaters. However, last year producer Al Jean revealed that creator Matt Groening believed a new standalone film would happen. Jean told Collider earlier this year that while they were in early talks, he only wanted to move forward if it could be a theatrical experience, and not a direct-to-Disney+ miniseries.

A new Simpsons film is certainly a risk. Perhaps the years have strained the creative juice of the creators and writing staff to the point that a new film might not be able to replicate their success with The Simpsons Movie. Audiences may have finally been fatigued with the declining quality and show faded enthusiasm, or not show up at all. However, the risk is one worth taking for both the show’s staff and Disney.

Image via 20th Century Fox

RELATED: 'The Simpsons': The 11 Best Guest Stars Who Didn't Play Themselves

Jean’s concerns about distribution are well-warranted. During the early stages of the pandemic, Disney sent many of its intended theatrical releases to Disney+ either for free or as an add-on through the transactional “Premier Access” label. Given the number of spinoff projects from their major properties made available on Disney+, the definition of a “film” is changing. However, Disney recently announced a guaranteed theatrical window for the rest of its 2021 slate, including other 20th Century Studios releases. Their strategy is leaning in a direction that would support giving a new Simpsons film the theatrical fanfare it deserves.

It's important for Disney to show their reverence for one of the most influential television shows of all-time, and not treat it as another property to mine content from. The company met early backlash when episodes of the original show were released on Disney+ in the incorrect aspect ratio, cutting out key gags. However, producer Michael Price said Disney’s purchase of Fox has not affected the show’s production and older episodes are not censored, saying the longtime staff is able to “make the show that we've been doing for 32 years.” Jean showed enthusiasm about producing the fun Disney+ tie-in shorts with Marvel and Lucasfilm, which easily could’ve been nothing more than cheap products of corporate synergy. Disney could provide the right environment for The Simpsons team to release a film on their terms.

In fact, a new film under Disney could show The Simpsons adjusting to its own legacy. The first eight seasons were so successful because they satirized the nuclear family of 80s sitcoms, but its unprecedented success and heavy merchandising transformed the series into a dominant force within pop culture. The show has struggled to address the zeitgeist when it was the zeitgeist. The Simpsons Movie felt subversive again, breaking the fourth wall with Homer addressing the audience, Maggie demanding a “sequel,” and inserting visuals gags referring to itself as a cash grab. Now, a new film under Disney gives The Simpsons a chance to poke fun at their own corporate ownership.

Image via 20th Century Fox

It also gives The Simpsons a chance to address social issues. The Simpsons Movie covered then-current hot button topics of environmentalism and religious fundamentalism, and The Simpsons itself is making changes to address a more enlightened social climate. After decades of controversy, the show’s POC characters will no longer be played by white actors, and LGBT actor Tony Rodriguez is stepping in to voice Marge’s hairdresser Julio. Crafting a more diverse Simpsons film would put a spotlight on the adjustments made, and embrace the changing era like The Simpsons had done at its best.

The warm response to The Simpsons Movie even inspired a brief resurgence in the show itself. Season 19, the first produced after the film, included some genuinely great episodes like “Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind” and “Husbands and Knives.” Although it rarely produces classics that rival the series highlights anymore, The Simpsons still occasionally shows signs of originality. The new season will even feature the show’s first musical episode. Concentrating creative energy on getting a new film going could be the recharge that the writers need to revitalize the series.

With new audiences exposed to the show’s history thanks to its Disney+ availability, a Simpsons film has the opportunity to reach the next generation. Investing fully in developing a new cinematic project would make The Simpsons an event again, and distinguish it from any number of extended special or mini projects easily buried within streaming. Regardless of the end product, The Simpsons is a property that desperately needs a boost, and a film could be the kickstart it needs.

KEEP READING: 'The Simpsons' Showrunner Al Jean Breaks Down Those MCU Character Recastings in the 'Loki' Crossover Short

Share Share Tweet Email

Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Teaser Trailer Showcases Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, and Gorgeous Cinematography 'The Tragedy of Macbeth comes to select theaters on December 25th, and Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

Read Next