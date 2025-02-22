One of the most synonymous faces with Superman and Clark Kent is Christopher Reeve. Reeve first played Superman in the 1978 film Superman: The Movie. In his personal life, Reeve had three children, one of whom is journalist Will Reeve. While on Live with Kelly and Mark, Reeve was asked by co-host Kelly Ripa if he'd ever been asked to play the Man of Steel. The curiosity is especially understandable given his strong physical resemblance to his father. But Reeve reveals he's never been asked to don the tights and spandex. "No, I’ve never gotten the ask," Reeve explains. "I learned at an early age from my parents, who were both accomplished performers, that in order to succeed in entertainment, or really anything, but certainly in entertainment, you need to need the craft like you need air to breathe."

Instead, Reeve has focused his own interests on journalism, and has been an ABC News Correspondent for several years. He says, "It has to be a core part of who you are," Reeve explains of acting. "For me, I acted in school plays and things, but that was just part of who I was. I didn’t need it. I realized as an ambitious person, I should channel my energies into the things that I’m really passionate about, which is what led me to journalism."

Fret Not Fans, You'll Still Be Able to Spot Will Reeve in 'Superman'

Even if he never plans to play the role of Superman, Reeve still honors his father's legacy with the character. During the interview on Live With Kelly and Mark, Reeve revealed that he's set to cameo in the upcoming Superman film starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. As of now, the acting credit is listed as "TV Reporter", so it's unclear if he's simply playing a fictionalized version of himself or an unnamed reporter. Reeve also explained the different process between reporting the news and acting. "I was terrified is how it compared."

Reeve explains that his cameo, a singular line did was not nailed in one try. "No, not at all. I needed three takes." And if anyone was wondering he knows all the secrets to the upcoming James Gunn film, that's a no. "Everything except for my line was redacted, so I have no idea what happens in the movie." With the level of redaction to the script it's anyone's guess to the context of Reeve's cameo. Maybe Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) is trying to get the scoop on something, and sees a television station that has it first, and as she dials the volume on the TV up, sparks an imaginary beef between Lois Lane and Reeve's fictional reporter.

You can see Reeve's father in Superman: The Movie on Max. James Gunn's Superman releases this July. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.