The Big Picture Marvel's recent struggles, including reshoots, underperforming at the box office, and allegations against Jonathan Majors raise concerns about the future of the brand.

Five Nights at Freddy's breaks records, earning $130 million globally and becoming the most-watched movie on Peacock.

The highly-anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot may forgo a theatrical release and instead opt for a straight-to-streaming release, causing mixed reactions among fans.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

Jumping right into today's episode, Perri Nemiroff and Steve Weintraub are discussing a super-sized topic as news of a Marvel crisis spreads, as reported by Variety. Numerous drawbacks for the studio raise questions of whether or not the brand is beginning to Snap. On top of reshoots, low budgets with big talent, underperforming at the box office, and other issues, Marvel is finally having to address the big bad in the room: Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Will they make the pivot to Doctor Doom in lieu of Kang or recast? What's the state of Nia DaCosta's The Marvels and the Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali? What steps is Marvel taking to address these issues? And if you're curious about why we haven't seen quick movement with Fantastic Four or X-Men outside of Deadpool, you're going to want to check out Steve's unconfirmed but pretty convincing scoop in today's episode in the video above or listen to it in podcast form below.

In addition to the massive Marvel shake-up, we discuss October’s surprise box office hit, Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy’s, and how it’s just broken a new record. On top of earning $130 million globally on opening weekend, despite its day-and-date release on Peacock, the video game adaptation also just broke the streamer’s most-watched record, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Halloween Ends. The FNaF fandom continues to show up and out for Emma Tammi's adaptation, and while it sits at a rotten 27% with Rotten Tomatoes, fans seem to love Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, and the Five Nights gang.

Finally, Stephen King fans may be feeling a little hot and cold about this next report. According to Variety, Gary Dauberman’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Salem’s Lot may be seeing some movement soon, though not quite the way fans expected. After a rocky will-they-won’t-they release schedule, it seems like Warner Bros. may be looking to opt for a straight-to-streaming release rather than the original theatrical run. This comes as a relief to fans who speculated the horror movie would meet the same fate as Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi’s Batgirl, but less so for those hoping to see the first official feature adaptation of King’s novel on the big screen. The alleged reports come in response to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and how the AMPTP’s refusal to meet negotiations has since affected Max’s need for content. Check out Steve and Perri's thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

If you can't catch the shows live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel or wherever you listen to podcasts! And a special thanks to Beyerdynamic for supplying the Collider Dailies team with equipment that ensures high-end audio on every episode. Your Collider Dailies movie and TV news is delivered via Beyerdynamic's M 70 PRO X microphone.