Why pine after your ex when you could be basking in the arms of your one true love: sequins and showtunes?

Most romantic comedies have conditioned us to expect our protagonist to find true love. Sometimes, as is tradition, love comes in the form of a romantic partner. Or, as is more current, love comes in the form of friendship or self-love. But every once in a while, something comes along that explores love outside its traditional realms. One such romantic comedy is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Co-created by actress/comedian Rachel Bloom and screenwriter/producer/director Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend follows Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), a successful lawyer who leaves her prestigious law firm in New York to move to West Covina, California in hopes of finding true love and happiness with her former summer camp love, Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez III). The critically-acclaimed musical dramedy premiered on October 12, 2015 and managed to survive for four seasons on The CW despite its consistently low Nielsen ratings. Critics and the show's small, but exuberant fan base praised the sitcom for its compelling exploration of mental illness, specifically its honest representation of borderline personality disorder, a diagnosis rarely portrayed in the media.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend traverses the messy road to self-discovery and true love through its eclectic soundtrack of original musical numbers, from pop parodies to sweeping showtunes. In Season 1, Rebecca, despite her scheming, spying—and yes, even breaking and entering—ultimately comes across as a flawed, but good intentioned heroine whose antics can be explained away with the "fun, quirky girl" trope, or worse, "crazy ex-girlfriend" stereotype (hence, the show's ironic title). But this is precisely what Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is known for: exploring those problematic tropes and giving those characters a voice with an honest, introspective narrative. There are distinct moments in Season 1 where it becomes clear that Rebecca is not simply a "quirky girl'' or a "crazy ex," but a person struggling with mental illness, ultimately damaging herself and those around her in her quest for love and happiness. In Season 1, Episode 11, "That Text Was Not Meant for Josh!" she sings one of the shows most popular anthems, "You Stupid Bitch," a funny, but surprisingly vulnerable song about her destructive patterns and failed attempts at love. It isn't until Season 3 that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend gives Rebecca the diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, turning the "crazy ex" trope on its head and giving audiences an actual realistic portrayal of mental illness.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, like many acclaimed portrayals of mental health, (Bojack Horseman, Fleabag, recently released Bo Burnham special Inside), effectively uses comedy to portray the nuances of mental illness. But unlike some of these other more popular shows, Crazy-Ex Girlfriend can easily deceive the casual viewer who decides to give it a shot after it appears in their Netflix recommended list. Especially in Season 1, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend appears candy-coated on the surface, another almost-Manic-Pixie-Dream Girl sitcom with a side of glitz, glamour, and showbiz. Perhaps this is why on the whole, the series often gets overlooked, passed over in favor of more popular "quirky girl" sitcoms like New Girl or darker comedies like BoJack Horseman. But what is particularly special about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend that is often overshadowed by the show's ongoing love triangle is its hopeful, ardent belief that love does not have to be a person, but a passion.

In Season 1 Episode 15, "Josh Doesn't Know Where I Am!" Rebecca boards a plane with the intention of returning to New York after she realizes her life in Southern California is, as she eloquently phrases it, "nothing but a pile of garbage and turds." After taking one too many sleeping pills, she enters into a dream world where the "dream ghost" of her therapist, Dr. Akopian (Michael Hyatt), helps her delve into her past to uncover the roots of why love never seems to last in her life. They return to her days as a college thespian and watch as she embraces her role as Fish #3 in a cringy musical adaptation of Moby Dick. As college Rebecca practices on stage, singing happily off-key, Dr. Akopian urges Rebecca to recognize that "love doesn't have to be a person. It can be a passion."

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns to this idea in more depth in Season 4 when Rebecca decides to join community theater, and then later, to write her own music. In the series finale "I'm in Love," Rebecca confides in her best friend Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) that she can't choose from her triangle of love interests: Josh, Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), or Greg (Santino Fontana/Skylar Astin), because she still doesn't know who she is. She admits that the only way she can process big moments in her life is by imagining them as musical numbers. Paula encourages Rebecca to write the songs down, insisting that what she has been looking for, the way to find out who she really is, is within those musical numbers.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is about much more than romantic love, but that can be easy to forget when so much of Rebecca's turmoil revolves around her romantic entanglements with Josh, Nathaniel, and Greg. Then in the in-between moments where Rebecca's love life has taken a back seat, she is instead trying to find validation and love in her friends or in her estranged father and manipulative mother. Then finally toward the second half of Season 3, Rebecca ventures to find self-love. Yet still, as she sings in the sweeping "11:00" number in the series finale, "I’ve done the workbooks, taken the pills / What more could I do? / How do I still not know myself / After all that I’ve been through?" It isn't until she truly embraces a kind of love that often is tossed aside in favor of romantic love and immerses herself in the long-running, extravagant—and because this is Rachel Bloom's creation, hilariously raunchy—musical that lives inside her head.

There is a lot to enjoy about Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, but its take on love is what makes it a unique work not only for theater lovers, but for anyone in pursuit of love.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is streaming now on Netflix.

