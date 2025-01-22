While Wicked shows the events that led to Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) being labeled the Wicked Witch, she hasn't yet earned her full reputation. She may have green skin, a pointed hat, and a flying broomstick, but anyone with a passing knowledge of The Wizard of Oz knows that the Wicked Witch relies on the flying monkeys who do her bidding. Yet Wicked left Elphaba at odds with these creatures. When Elphaba first uses the Grimmerie, she gives wings to a monkey guard, who the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) claims longs to fly. The transformation is painful, and the guard in front of her isn't the only one to change as the Wizard's entire army gains wings. In the film's most frightening sequence, the newly made flying monkeys are sent to chase Elphaba after she defies the Wizard and steals the Grimmerie.

The antagonistic relationship between Elphaba and the flying monkeys is sure to change as Elphaba's image as the Wicked Witch grows. However, the cliffhanger begs the question of how the creatures will switch sides when they are currently serving the Wizard. The upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good, will have to unite Elphaba with the flying monkeys, and fortunately for impatient fans, there is a clear explanation of how it will happen.

How Does Elphaba Gain the Flying Monkeys' Allegiance in the Musical?

Image via Universal Pictures

Though Wicked doesn't show Elphaba and the flying monkeys as allies, the film sets up their relationship by showing Elphaba giving them their wings. At that point, they appear to be enemies, but it is important to realize that, while Elphaba's spell caused them pain, she did not mean it to. Meanwhile, the incident that horrified Elphaba delighted the Wizard, who was more focused on the potential of flying spies than the cries of pain from his guard. This difference gives the flying monkeys a reason to change their loyalties, even if they do not realize it yet. And given her sympathetic nature, it shouldn't surprise that Elphaba cannot forget her actions despite them being unintentional.

Wicked only covers half of the Broadway musical it is adapting, so there are lots of stories left for the sequel, including the answer to Elphaba's relationship with the flying monkeys. And Act 2 reveals where the story will go in Wicked: For Good. The musical includes a storyline where Elphaba returns to the Emerald City, planning to free the flying monkeys to take a stance against the Wizard. But the Wizard catches her and, trying to win Elphaba over to his side, actually lets the flying monkeys go. Despite Elphaba's hesitation, this manipulation ultimately fails when she learns that the Wizard's plan has led to Professor Dillamond (Peter Dinklage) losing his ability to speak. This solidifies Elphaba's position against the Wizard, and this time, the flying monkeys are on her side, establishing the connection that fans are familiar with.

The Flying Monkeys' Fate Continues One of 'Wicked's Most Heartbreaking Plots