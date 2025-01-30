The last five years have been filled with plenty of good things for Bowen Yang. Along with his long-running spot on Saturday Night Live, the actor and comedian has been enjoying success in project after project, through titles like Bros and Fire Island. However, 2024 saw him leave his biggest mark on the industry yet thanks to his supporting role in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. In the Tony Award-winning musical’s theatrical adaptation, Yang appears as Pfannee — a crony of Ariana Grande’s Glinda — whose sole purpose in life is to be as petty as possible, especially when it comes to Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. While characters like Glinda and Elphaba have long been part of the story of Wicked, Yang’s number one hater is an original creation for the cinematic crossover. This means that, while we know the path (or rather yellow brick road) that Glinda, Elphaba, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), and others will be walking in the follow-up movie, Wicked: For Good, Pfannee’s future is up in the air.

Luckily for all the pink and green lovers out there, Collider’s Steve Weintraub was able to get a little bit of information from Yang about what’s next for his popular Shiz University student, while the pair sat down at the Sundance Film Festival to chat about the actor’s upcoming movie, The Wedding Banquet. Teasing his comeback in For Good, Yang said, “I am in Wicked Part 2 and in a fun capacity. I think my character gets his just desserts.” On the Wicked press tour, Yang was totally game to call his character a bully, so it isn’t a surprise that he’s excited to see Pfannee get the ending that he deserves — in whatever capacity that may be.

‘Wicked’s Sky-High Impact