Good news! The wickedest witch there ever was shall return in Wicked: For Good. Directed by Jon M. Chu (In The Heights), the green-skinned lovable witch Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and the goody two shoes Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande) are back in the Land of Oz. Only this time, they’re no longer the naive students they were in Shiz University. Following their explosive encounter with the Wizard at Emerald City, nothing has been the same for the two. While Glinda has been anointed as a respectable figure amongst Oz’s civilians, Elphaba is still hiding, secretly hatching a way to stop the Wizard’s exploits and save the Animals.

Based on the book by Gregory Maguire and the Broadway musical by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, Wicked defies gravity at the box office, proving that musical movies still have a place in the hearts of moviegoers. Although the release date for Wicked: For Good is still approximately a year ahead, with the source material available, there’s a pretty good idea of how the second part of the story plays out. Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Wicked: For Good.

Image by Zanda Rice

Wicked: For Good dances to theaters on November 21, 2025 - just in time for Thanksgiving week. The movie will be available in RealD 3D, IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, and D-Box.

Previously, Wicked: For Good was scheduled for November 26, 2025, and December 25, 2025. However, due to the release of Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, the second half of the Wicked story is moved to its current fixed date to prevent any box office competition.

6 Is There a Trailer for 'Wicked: For Good'?

Image via Universal Pictures

At the moment, the trailer for Wicked: For Good is not available yet. Stay tuned for future updates!

5 Who Will Star in 'Wicked: For Good'?

Image via Universal Pictures

Cynthia Erivo Elphaba Ariana Grande Glinda Jonathan Bailey Fiyero Ethan Slater Boq Bowen Yang Pfannee Peter Dinklage Dr. Dillamond Michelle Yeoh Madame Morrible Jeff Goldblum The Wizard

Erivo and Grande reprise their roles as Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland respectively. In Wicked: For Good, set after their time at Shiz University, the two start embracing their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch. Their time at school might have taught them a thing or two about magic, but Elphaba and Glinda will later on learn that the line between good and bad is as blurry as it gets.

Also joining the Wicked: For Good cast is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Munchkin Boq Woodsman, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as Shenshen, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp. Peter Dinklage also returns as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

4 What Is the Plot for ‘Wicked: For Good’?

Image via Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good is based on the second act of the Wicked Broadway musical, which is primarily set in the Land of Oz. Set years after the clash with the Wizard, Elphaba is branded as “The Wicked Witch of the West” - one mention of her name is sent to send shivers down anyone’s spine. Meanwhile, Glinda has been given the title of “Glinda the Good”. A respected, public figure adored by citizens, Glinda holds a crucial position as the defender of the city. Fiyero, who’s now a captain of the guard, is reluctantly engaged to Glinda. When he’s not busy keeping up with appearances, he’s looking for Elphaba, hoping that she’s still alive.

The second part of the Wicked story ties in greatly with The Wizard of Oz, with plenty of easter eggs lying around in plain sight. Most importantly, the second part shows how characters from The Wizard of Oz - the Wicked Witch of the East, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Scarecrow to name a few - came to be before the arrival of Dorothy Gale. Although Wicked can be watched as a standalone story, having sufficient, general knowledge of The Wizard of Oz can help enrich the Wicked viewing experience.

Unlike Wicked: Part One, which sees the beginning of a frenemy-ship between Elphaba and Glinda, For Good is a test of whatever loyalty there is left in their friendship. Just like in the first film, the two are on completely different sides, but this time, the stakes are higher. Although still rebellious, and for a good cause, Elphaba has to be more careful, for her presence could pull anyone into grave danger just by mere association. On the other hand, Glinda questions whether the “good” she’s doing is genuinely what’s best for her beloved citizens, or if she’s just a vessel for her superior's ill-intentioned motives. Whatever they choose to do, the consequences will not just affect themselves, but the people of Oz forever.

3 What Songs Are Featured in ‘Wicked: For Good’?

Image via Universal Pictures

Get those vocal chops ready. Here’s the expected song list for Wicked: For Good. It has also been revealed that the follow-up will feature two new original songs made specifically for the movie.

Song Characters "Thank Goodness" Glinda, Madame Morrible and Citizens of Oz "The Wicked Witch of The East" Elphaba, Nessarose and Boq "Wonderful" The Wizard and Elphaba "I'm Not That Girl (Reprise)" Glinda "As Long as Your Mine" Elphaba and Fiyero "No Good Deed" Elphaba "March of The Witch Hunters" Boq and Citizens of Oz "For Good" Glinda and Elphaba "Finale" Glinda, Elphaba and Ozians