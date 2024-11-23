Universal is expected to take the number one spot at the domestic box office this weekend, where the biggest clash of the year is unfolding before a rapt audience. The musical Wicked is eyeing $120 million in its first weekend of release, with Paramount's Gladiator II set to take the number two position with around half that amount. Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked also trumped Ridley Scott's swords-and-sandals epic in terms of critical and audience acclaim. Not only has it debuted with a significantly superior score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, it has also earned a stupendous response from audiences.

According to the polling platform CinemaScore, Wicked has earned an excellent A grade, which is on par with last year's phenomenal hit Barbie. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the satirical comedy ended up grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. What this also means is that Wicked will continue to do wonders across the holidays, which isn't something that Gladiator II, with its so-so B CinemaScore, can count on at this point. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked also holds a promising 89% approval rating on RT, but more impressively, has a 98% audience score on the platform.

Chu has been on a roll recently, after having cut his teeth on studio gigs that didn't exactly get good reviews. His last two releases, the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians and the musical In the Heights, both earned A CinemaScores as well. The Greatest Showman also earned an A grade, as did Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Wicked also delivered a better CinemaScore than those earned by comparable titles such as Mamma Mia, its sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and The School of Rock. Each of those films scored an A- grade. The disastrous Cats, released in 2019, earned a C+ grade.

'Wicked Part Two' Will Be Released In November 2025

Produced on a reported budget of $145 million, the movie is adapted from the blockbuster Broadway musical of the same name, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The musical was based on Gregory Maguire's novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West." The book, in turn, was based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," which also inspired the classic 1939 film of the same name. A sequel, titled Wicked Part Two, is scheduled for release in a year's time. You can watch the first Wicked in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

