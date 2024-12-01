Few films in recent memory have had as much of a cultural impact (or as huge of a premiere) as Wicked. Directed by John M. Chu, fans are raving over this re-imagining of The Wizard of Oz that follows two young women who come to learn about themselves and the fascist government they unknowingly reside within. People love the fantastical musical numbers and wild effects, but also the movie's themes; whether it be questioning authority or learning to love oneself, many of the ideas presented throughout are especially poignant for watchers today.

Yet there's one aspect of this plot that, while prevalent, not many people seem to be discussing: the film's fierce call-out of ableism. Or more specifically, how Wicked recognizes that ableism takes on many forms and spotlights the toxic behaviors that far too many viewers might initially think are no big deal. It can be a confronting watch as the movie spotlights how discrimination is not always outright vitriol, but rather any kind of behavior — no matter how positively it's conveyed — that is used to discredit someone's abilities and autonomy. It's a resounding message that can be easy to miss behind all the musical flair, yet if fans really want to know the concepts at the center of this story, they need to understand how Wicked calls out the "glorification" of ableism.

Never Describe 'Wicked' as Tragically Beautiful

Longtime fans of the Wicked musical have always understood how themes of marginalized identity are essential to this story. Most people see this immediately through the character of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo); born with green skin, the young woman has faced judgment her entire life from those who hate what makes her different. Yet there's another character who experiences discrimination throughout the story, though in a way that not many viewers may expect: Elphaba's younger sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode). A wheelchair user, the film begins with this young woman excited for a fresh start at Shiz University, away from the ever-present eyes of her father, who is always scared she's going to get hurt. She's thrilled to finally have the chance to be her own person — which is what makes it so heartbreaking to see characters reduce her to the way she travels around this world. Ableism has been portrayed in many ways in many different projects, but rarely do films show the particularly toxic, widely-practiced way that Wicked does. Hint: calling someone "tragically beautiful" is definitely not as nice as you think it is.

People should always be proud of what makes them different and others should respect and celebrate that to an appropriate degree, yet Wicked highlights how others' insistence to "kindly" remind a person of their disability is still discrimination. This is shown in the many times people call Nessarose "tragically beautiful" for deciding to go to college while in a wheelchair, each person clearly patronizing the young woman because they've reduced her life to some tearful drama without actually knowing anything about her. This behavior is echoed in reality by those who love to say that those with disabilities or different body types are being "brave" for simply living normally, a unique form of discrimination that equates what makes them different to some huge hindrance they've been forced to overcome. It translates pity into a twisted kind of celebration; the speaker fails to view their target as a person and thrusts their own flawed perceptions onto them, making it clear how they see whatever makes them different as some monumental burden. It undercuts whatever pride someone like Nessarose may have, and in the movie, it's a constant reminder from those around her that yes, they think she's beautiful — but she's beautiful in spite of her wheelchair, not because of it.

'Wicked' Shows that Politeness Can Be Patronizing

While Wicked does extremely well at calling how people's glorification of those with disabilities is just a giddy form of ableism, audiences shouldn't take that as a sign to completely ignore how different situations mean a person may navigate life differently than them. Disability rights advocates have spoken for decades about how, while accommodations can be made for those with different physical conditions, this should be treated normally, not targeted for hatred or turned into some performance. In highlighting the many ways Nessarose is patronized by those around her, the film spotlights the message that she reiterates to everyone she meets: she's a normal person just like them.

She might be in a different situation but that doesn't mean she should be evaluated differently than anyone around her, especially because she has the exact same abilities as them in many ways — which they would easily see if they weren't so focused on turning her into some sob-story spectacle. It's unfortunate how so many people's ableist views have evolved into the sickly sweet practices shown throughout this movie. But hopefully, with Wicked and projects like it calling out this bad behavior, it will finally put a stop to this and create a world where anyone even remotely like Nessarose can receive the (non-pretentious) respect they deserve.

