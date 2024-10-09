Prepare to fall under the spell of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in an Alamo Drafthouse PSA, where the two leading ladies of Wicked remind audiences that if they talk or text during the feature presentation, they might just wind up hopping out as a toad. Collider's exclusive sneak peek of the PSA, coming soon to an Alamo Drafthouse near you, sees the two performers putting a Wicked twist on the theater’s pre-show warning. While they both admit to being in constant communication with one another, even the two witchy besties acknowledge that they put down their phones when at the movies — pushing audience members to do the same with only a light threat of magic.

The PSA is just the start of Wicked’s Alamo Drafthouse takeover, as the movie will also transmute the theater’s menu during its cinematic run. For those trying to hit their protein goals, the Shiz University Chicken Wrap and Yellow Brick Burger are going to be immediate go-to's, while those looking to loosen up a little might want to try the Jameson Irish Whiskey enhanced beverage, Defying Gravi-Tea. And, of course, no Wicked-themed menu would be complete without a Witch’s Brew, which is (get it?!) in this case, spiked with Malibu Coconut Rum.

If you want to bring the magic of the Jon M. Chu-helmed feature home with you, Alamo will also be selling a green and pink-ified lunchbox and thermos set that features the film’s logo as well as the two leading characters, Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande). Finally, Alamo will continue to say “Thank Goodness” that Wicked has finally arrived in theaters with movie parties. Tired of being shushed after Alamo PSAs when you’re just trying to sing along with your favorite movie musical? That won’t be a problem at these one-of-a-kind events where guests are actually encouraged to sing. There will also be plenty of swag passed out, including green-tinted glasses, pink bubbles, Shiz University-themed notebooks, and broom pens.

What Is ‘Wicked’ About?

If you’ve gotten this far in the article and have no idea what this so-called Wicked movie is then you must be incredibly lost! Based on Gregory Maguire’s book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, and the Tony Award-winning musical of the same name, Wicked serves as a prequel telling of what happened before Dorothy and Toto landed in Oz. It gives an origin story to how the Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda the Good, and the Wicked Witch of the East became the characters we know, love, and hate in The Wizard of Oz.

Check out the very special message from Grande and Erivo above and take a look at the new Wicked food items and merch that will be made available at the Alamo Drafthouse beginning on November 19.

