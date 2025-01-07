Ariana Grande has been in the game of superstardom since she was a child. The multifaceted performer has gained numerous fandoms thanks to her talents for both singing and acting. Most recently, she blended both for her role in Jon M. Chu’s box-office-smashing adaptation of the musical Wicked. A fan from the start, Grande’s journey to play the character who would become known as Glinda the Good started early. Like many of us theater nerds, she memorized all the lines, lyrics, and choreography and was even lucky enough to snap a photo with OG cast member Kristin Chenoweth when hanging out at the stage door.

But, aside from the love for Wicked and the talent, there’s another piece of the puzzle that Grande packed into her performance as Glinda — although it’s a bit darker than you might expect. Sure, she loves pink and is an incredibly popular name in the industry, but while attending a panel at the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), at which Collider’s Aidan Kelley was in attendance, Grande took a more serious tone and explained why she vibed with the character on a deeper level.

"'No One Mourns the Wicked' is kind of a particularly complicated song. She has to put on a strong face and provide hope and be a source of light for these strangers, essentially. She doesn't know them but she loves them and they love her. They're looking to her for this hope when she's also needing to find her own strength for herself, so it's kind of difficult, and I feel like sometimes in my professional life, I've had to perform through moments that felt tricky in that way and her relationship to the Ozians is something that I think my own personal experience with my fans in my career was very useful for me because Glinda loves Oz, she loves the Ozians, and that same hope that they look to her for and that same void that they look to Glinda the Good to fill, they kind of feel it for her too when she's hurting, and it’s strange, but that particular parallel I found that quite useful.”

It Can’t All Be Rainbows and Sunshine

We’d all love it if our lives were filled with glitz, glamour, and champagne problems, but that just isn’t realistic. And, even though she’s living in a multi-million-dollar home, Grande has certainly faced her share of heartbreak and grief during her career — specifically after a bomb went off following her 2017 performance in Manchester, killing 23 people, including children. It’s through these times of extreme pain and darkness that Grande says she felt closest to Glinda, adding:

“It's the unexpected ways, the unexpected turns that my life has taken along the way that prepared me for Glinda way more than just loving pink and high notes and sparkles. It was the other stuff, the not so easy stuff that I think I was able to use most for her because, there's a lot underneath the surface. And I think that's what helps the comedy live best is that there's so much truth beneath it.”

Wicked is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned at Collider for more.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Wicked The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Runtime 160 Minutes Main Genre Musical Character(s) Elphaba Thropp , Glinda Upland , Madame Morrible , The Wizard , Fiyero Tigelaar , Boq , Nessarose Thropp , Pfannee , ShenShen , Miss Coddle , Doctor Dillamond (voice) , Avaric Tenmeadows , Gilligan , Professor Nikidik , Glinda's Father , Governor Frexspar Thropp , Melena Thropp , The Midwife Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Studio Studio(s) Marc Platt Productions Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

