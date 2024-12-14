Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for WickedThe movie musical Wicked is nothing short of a sensation, and a huge part of that is due to the incredible performances. Cynthia Erivo is a powerhouse as co-lead Elphaba and impressive supporting performances such as Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero ensure that every role, no matter the size, elevates the story. However, it is Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Glinda Upland that truly steals the show. Throughout Wicked’s lengthy runtime, she proves that her dedication to the character and preparation for the role make her perfect for Wicked.

Honing in on her Broadway roots from starring in the musical 13, and combining this with her natural comedic timing that she perfected during her time as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Ariana Grande captures the essence of Glinda. She manages to pay homage to those who have taken on the part before her (particularly Kristin Chenoweth) while simultaneously making her interpretation unique.

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Comedic Timing in 'Wicked'

It is no secret that Ariana Grande has always been funny, from her career beginnings on Nickelodeon to her recent SNL appearance breaking the internet with the viral “Bridesmaid Speech," alongside new fan-favorite character Domingo (Marcello Hernández). Her performance in Wicked is a showcase of this natural comedic timing. Glinda is an exaggerated role, leaning into physical comedy to offer light relief. Grande delivers this through her relentless commitment, such as her over-the-top hair flicks and frantic movements around Shiz. Glinda is a trendsetter and is the definition of popular, with the student body of the university admiring her every move. This characterization is believable because Grande makes Glinda so theatrical and embellished. The glimmer she has in every step gives off the vibe that she is impervious to criticism.

“Popular” is one of Wicked's best musical numbers, and it serves as the pinnacle of this performance. Grande completely understands the particularity and melodrama of Glinda, and there's also a clear love and sincerity towards what she is doing. As she is helping Elphaba, there is no malice, it is just pure joy. Even when she says things bluntly that could be seen as insulting, it simply comes across as naivety, which adds to her authenticity. Grande goes big with her choreography, over-emphasizing every move and using her operatic vocal ability to add the extravagant characterization of Glinda. This is what makes the movie feel so true to the Broadway show. There is an unwritten rule in theater that you perform to those right at the back of the room, making even the intimate moments big, and Grande does exactly that, to great effect.

Ariana Grande's Best Moments in 'Wicked' Aren't Her Comedy

Ariana Grande has more than proved her comedic prowess, but that isn’t what makes her Wicked performance so exceptional. Instead, the most impressive parts of Glinda are the more subtle moments. The character goes through a vulnerable and emotional journey, one that is often overshadowed in Wicked because of the power of Elphaba’s journey of self-discovery. However, Grande manages the softness, particularly in the moments with Erivo that show the evolution of their friendship, which helps it feel genuine and earned.

The opening number, “No One Mourns The Wicked," shows Grande’s understanding of the complexities of Glinda’s emotions, singing in a much more gentle tone and showing the pain in her face when she is given the torch to light the statue of Elphaba. In this moment, whilst fighting back tears, she portrays both sides of Glinda: her graceful and personable side that situates her as the ideal individual to lead the Ozians through this period of change, as well as her love — and, consequently, grief — for Elphaba, her best friend.

This subtlety is also evident in one of Wicked’s best sequences, directly after “Dancing Through Life," when Elphaba dances alone and is mocked by her classmates before Glinda starts mimicking her, and, in turn, inspiring others to dance along. Here, Glinda first shows compassion for Elphaba and their friendship truly begins. Glinda comforts Elphaba, calmly telling her that it’s okay. Here, Grande’s acting feels tender and honest, completely contrasting the extravagance in many of the scenes prior. Ariana Grande nails both sides of Glinda’s personality, proving that she was absolutely born to play Glinda.

