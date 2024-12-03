Wicked hasn’t even been in theaters for two full weeks, but it’s already been one of the year’s biggest success stories at the box office. The film opened with a whopping $112 million domestically, and dropped only 28% during its second weekend in theaters, still earning $81 million. When paired with the rest of its haul from the middle of the week, Wicked has grossed $263 million in the United States, with $97 million coming in from foreign markets, bringing its worldwide total to $360 million. Its second-weekend domestic collective helped Wicked become one of the top 20 highest-grossing Universal movies ever, passing How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) along the way. Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo and was directed by Jon M. Chu with supporting performances from Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Jonathan Bailey.

Becoming one of the top 20 highest-earning Universal movies ever is far from Wicked’s only accomplishment. The film is also officially the highest-grossing movie ever to be based on a Broadway play and is also closing in on being one of the top five musicals of all time, falling just short of Sing and The Little Mermaid but also recently passing the domestic box office haul of Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka. Wicked is also already one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of the year, currently sitting in the #7 spot ahead of Moana 2, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Kung Fu Panda 4, but behind Twisters, Dune: Part Two, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The film is poised to enter the top five after earning another $20 million, which it will certainly do this week.

How High Can ‘Wicked’ Fly at the Box Office?

After more than tripling its budget already, if Wicked left theaters right now it would still be a major hit for Universal, but the film isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Wicked has two major competitors, Moana 2 and Gladiator 2, the latter of which it shared the same premiere weekend with, but Wicked is still flying high, comfortably ahead of both. However, Moana 2 will likely end up passing Wicked in the domestic box office rankings, after the film opened to a whopping $225 million over the Thanksgiving holiday, but for now, Wicked still has the upper hand.

Wicked is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS