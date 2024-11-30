With the arrival of the Wicked movie also comes the movie’s soundtrack. Based on the stage musical by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked tells the tale of how the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) first met and were once friends prior to The Wizard of Oz.

The story is told through a multitude of catchy and beautiful songs, but as is the case with any musical, not all are on the same level. Which of the songs from Part 1 of Wicked are among the best of the best, and which ones aren’t quite as… well, “Popular”? Here are the best musical numbers from Wicked.

10 “A Sentimental Man”

Performed by Jeff Goldblum

Image via Universal Pictures

Throughout the majority of Wicked, the introduction of the mysterious Wizard of Oz was built up as someone who could make Elphaba's dreams come true. Once Jeff Goldblum does make his introduction, it is accompanied by the song "A Sentimental Man," as a way to express how he views himself as Oz's caring parent.

As much as Jeff Goldblum suits the role of the deceptively charming Wizard of Oz, his solo song “A Sentimental Man” lacks the excitement or catchiness that the rest of the songs in the movie have. The song and scene don’t add much to the plot, since it’s more of an introduction to the Wizard, even though we’ve been hearing about him throughout the movie and are already well acquainted. However, the addition of the shadow dance performed by Goldblum to accompany the song did add a layer of playfulness to an otherwise unexciting song.

9 “Something Bad”

Performed by Peter Dinklage & Cynthia Erivo

Image via Universal Pictures

Dr. Dillamond (Peter Dinklage) is one of the most important characters in Wicked, since it’s through him that Elphaba finds the purpose in her magic and what she wants to fight for: the rights of the animals in Oz. She learns the extent of their poor treatment, including the treatment of her beloved goat professor, Dr. Dillamond, through the song “Something Bad”.

“Something Bad” isn’t a bad song by any means, and is actually very important story-wise; but in comparison to other songs on this list, it does fall a bit lower. However, the movie does get points for the changes it made to the scene, including adding shadow puppets, and a secret meeting as the backdrop.

8 “I’m Not That Girl”

Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Image via Universal Pictures

“I’m Not That Girl” is one of Wicked’s ballads. Performed solely by Elphaba, she sings the song about Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) after he helps her free the lion cub. The song is all about her grappling with believing whether she’s worthy of love, especially after feeling a connection with Fiyero. Most of the movie (and all her life really) she has felt like an outsider, so “I’m Not That Girl” is a rather heartbreaking song.

Erivo captures the raw pain of Elphaba so well, and the only reason “I’m Not That Girl” isn’t ranked higher is because it’s simply a slower part of the film due to the slowness of the song. There isn’t a lot going on in the scene, but it is a big Elphaba moment, so it’s an important addition, even if it isn’t the most action-heavy. Besides, Wicked gets heavy from time to time, so “I’m Not That Girl” is a nice break in between.

7 “No One Mourns The Wicked”

Performed by Ariana Grande (feat. Ensemble)

Image via Universal Pictures

“No One Mourns The Wicked” is the song that kicks off Wicked, and it is one of the most pivotal. There is a lot of information revealed throughout the song, and it also holds a glimpse into Glinda’s true feelings for Elphaba. The song begins with the people of Munchkinland celebrating the death of the Wicked Witch of the West. Glinda starts to join them, but only so she doesn’t tip them off about her friendship with the witch. A closer look at Glinda throughout the song will reveal little nuances in her performance that show just how hard she’s trying to keep her pain in.

We also learn Elphaba’s backstory during this song through Glinda, who promises to tell the whole story. Through the song, she explains that Elphaba's mother had an affair with an unknown man and became pregnant. Soon after, Elphaba was born, and her green skin horrified her father, who was the Governor of Munchkinland. “No One Mourns The Wicked” is a really great opening number for how well it sets the stage for the rest of the film, and it’s also one of the most layered.

6 “One Short Day”

Performed by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, and Idina Menzel

Image via Universal Pictures

“One Short Day” takes place when Elphaba and a newly renamed Glinda arrive in the Emerald City, and it’s a catchy one. It's our first glimpse at the Emerald City in the Wicked movie, which is where the Wizard of Oz resides. From the lyrics of the song, it marks a high point in Elphaba and Glinda's friendship, which has come a long way since their first day at Shiz University.

What makes this musical number even better are the surprise cameos from Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, the actresses from the original Broadway run of Wicked. Chenoweth originally played Glinda; Menzel, Elphaba. The musical number not only gives us plenty of colorful sequences within the Emerald City, but also some sweet moments between past and present Glinda's and Elphaba's, which is a film highlight.

5 “Dancing Through Life”

Performed by Jonathan Bailey (feat. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo)

Image via Universal Pictures

Jonathan Bailey plays Wicked’s love interest Fiyero, and “Dancing Through Life” serves as his introductory song. The beginning half of the song takes place in the Shiz University library, and features Fiyero doing suave choreography on the tables and fellow students dancing through the circular bookshelves. It’s so much fun! Naturally, Galinda becomes enamored with him during this song, and they agree to go to the Ozdust together. Galinda also convinces Boq (Ethan Slater) to invite Nessarose (Marissa Bode) to the dance, and she also invites Elphaba under the guise of friendship, but really she wants to humiliate her.

“Dancing Through Life” is quite a long number, but it’s split into enough portions that it’s not super noticeable. However, its length does make it a little less accessible, which puts it lower on the list. Still, it’s a fun and exciting number that many were looking forward to, and it’s a big narrative moment for a lot of characters.

4 “The Wizard and I”

Performed by Cynthia Erivo (feat. Michelle Yeoh)

Image via Universal Pictures

“The Wizard and I” is Elphaba’s first solo song, and it immediately solidifies Cynthia Erivo’s prowess as a performer. The song takes place after Elphaba is taken under the wing of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), who wants Elphaba to meet the powerful Wizard of Oz. Elphaba is thrilled by this, because the Wizard will grant her one wish, and she hopes that he will change the color of her skin so she is no longer tormented for it.

“The Wizard and I” is all about Elphaba’s excitement toward meeting the Wizard, and by the end of the movie, after seeing what ultimately comes from Elphaba’s meeting with the Wizard, it’s one of the most heartbreaking to look back on. The number takes us on a tour around Shiz and shows us exactly why Cynthia Erivo landed the role of Elphaba. When she sings the song’s big climax, you’re bound to get goosebumps. It’s a song all about hope, and it’s so filled with joy. It may be bittersweet, but it’s beautiful nonetheless.

3 “Popular”

Performed by Ariana Grande

Image via Universal Pictures

“Popular” is arguably the most popular song in Wicked, so putting it in third place may be a controversial move, but there are so many incredible songs in the movie that finding the perfect place for “Popular” is nearly impossible. Ariana Grande’s take on the song is somehow even more humorous than the Broadway original, and we get an even bigger glimpse into Galinda’s personality. We’ve already learned by this point that she’s quite vain, but she really is trying to help Elphaba out here.

It’s hilarious to watch as Galinda flits about the room while Elphaba sits there rather unimpressed. One of the highlights of the number is when Elphaba picks up on Galinda’s lesson, causing Galinda to loudly exclaim “RIGHT!” Grande’s comedic timing is on point in the song, and Erivo’s contributions of looking bewildered by the makeover make “Popular” one of the most entertaining numbers in the film.

2 “What Is This Feeling?”

Performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Image via Universal Pictures

Much like “Popular”, “What Is This Feeling?” is a humorous and upbeat musical number in Wicked. Only in this one, Elphaba and Galinda fight the whole way through. The entire song is about how much they “loathe” one another. The back and forth lyrics from both characters are super catchy, and it’s a song that is nearly impossible to get out of your head. What really takes “What Is This Feeling?” over the edge is the choreography and the entire number in general. The whole song we see Galinda and Elphaba bother one another, whether it be Glinda stacking her belongings on Elphaba’s side of the room, or fighting over a desk in a classroom.

The choreography really gets a chance to shine here, as it hits every beat and even incorporates Glinda’s signature hair toss. “What Is This Feeling?” fully brought the campiness of musical theatre to mainstream media, and it’s a delight to watch the characters go head-to-head. However, it doesn’t quite take the number one spot, that’s reserved for something else, and by this point, you’ve certainly guessed it.

1 “Defying Gravity”

Performed by Cynthia Erivo (feat. Ariana Grande)

Image via Universal Pictures

“Defying Gravity” is the song of Wicked, and as cheesy as it may seem to put it at number one, there’s really no other place to put it. Any other place would simply be unjust to the raw power of the song, and Cynthia Erivo’s performance of it. “Defying Gravity” is Elphaba’s moment. It’s her escape from the Wizard and Madame Morrible, from the Emerald City, and unfortunately, Glinda as well. This is the moment we really see Elphaba harness her power, as she falls from the tower and attempts to learn how to fly, seeing her childhood self as she plummets before finally reaching for her broomstick.

She makes her triumphant flight into the sky on her broom, and faces the Wizard, Morrible, guards, and a devastated Glinda, as she sings that no one is ever going to bring her down. "Defying Gravity” has a certain finality to it that seems to tie things together even though the story is far from over. There’s still so much left unsaid since there’s a Part 2 set to be released, yet as we watch Elphaba sing the powerful final note and ride off into the storming sky, it feels as though it’s the end of something huge. In a way, it is because this is the last time anyone (aside from Glinda) will believe there’s good left in Elphaba, and it’s the moment she becomes The Wicked Witch of the West. There’s no other song that could take top place other than “Defying Gravity”.

