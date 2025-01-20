There's a lot of things you could attribute to Wicked's popularity. Director Jon M. Chu knows his way around a musical, and the connections to The Wizard of Oz (especially the origins of certain characters), and the songs are all part of this popularity. But one of the biggest factors has to be the friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande), who become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch of the South respectively. Elphaba and Glinda first meet at Shiz University, and to say they don't connect with each other is an understatement. The two witches do eventually bond but soon find themselves in love with the same man - Prince Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey).

This love triangle ends up driving a good part of Wicked; Glinda is drawn to Fiyero for his good looks and princely status, while he connects with Elphaba over sharing a rebellious spirit. But what some fans might not know is that Fiyero is married in the original Wicked novel by Gregory Maguire, and that marriage heavily impacts the second half of Wicked (and its sequels).

Fiyero’s Marriage Impacts the Second Act of ‘Wicked’ & the ‘Wicked’ Book Series

When Fiyero arrives at Shiz in the original Wicked book, he's been betrothed to his wife Sarima and it happened when they were seven years old. Believe it or not, that only scratches the surface of how dark the book really was. Fiyero and Sarima have a life together, including three children, but things quickly go south when Elphaba — now known as the Wicked Witch — begins an affair with Fiyero that leads to the birth of their son Liir. Fiyero is captured by the Wizard of Oz's forces shortly afterwards, and after a stay in a convent, Elphaba is taken in by Sarima. Tragedy soon strikes when the Wizard kidnaps Sarima and her children; when Elphaba goes to beg for their lives, the Wizard reveals he had them killed. This storyline makes Elphaba a more complicated character — while she's far from the horrible person Oz has painted her as, she's no saint either. It also led to an entire series of novels, with its sequel Son of a Witch focusing on Liir.

There’s a Reason the ‘Wicked’ Musicals and Films Don’t Include Sarima