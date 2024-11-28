On Friday, November 22, 2024, an epic box office battle began, with Wicked going toe-to-toe with Gladiator II. So far, despite the Gladiator sequel's higher gross due to a longer release in international markets, it's Wicked that can be considered the early victor. After just five days in theaters, the stage musical adaptation is already teetering on its next two major milestones, with the film about to surpass the $150 million mark domestically and $200 million worldwide.

In total, Wicked currently sits on $194 million accumulated via a $144 million US haul and $50 million internationally. Given the movie's current trend at the daily box office, passing these next two milestones will happen within the next 24 hours as Wicked cements itself as an early contender for one of the year's highest-grossing projects. Already, Wicked has overtaken the likes of The Wild Robot, A Quiet Place: Day One, and Venom: The Last Dance at the domestic Box Office, and is currently less than $30 million away from the top 10. Wicked is also already the fifth highest-grossing movie based on a musical of all time domestically, with number one on the list, Grease, a target Wicked will almost definitely catch.

'Wicked' Wasn't Just a "Dream Come True" For Fans

The Wicked stage musical has fast-tracked to the top of many people's list of favorites, and, in doing so, has become the subject of much protection. So, when this movie was first announced, there was understandably plenty of skepticism. But through the dense forest of doubt, a ray of hopeful sunshine shone on the millions of Wicked fans worldwide, as excitement began to build and the realization dawned that a big-budget Hollywood adaptation was, truly, a dream come true. However, it isn't just millions of Wicked lovers that saw the movie this way, with The Wizard of Oz himself, Jeff Goldblum, telling Collider's Perri Nemiroff as much in an interview, saying in reference to collaborating with the cast of Wicked:

"Being with those people. Michelle Yeoh, a royal, international treasure. Cynthia Erivo — great, magnificent. Real greatness. Ariana Grande, great. All these cast members, and Jonathan, being with them, and trying to do something that we were all passionate about, you can't get better than that. It's just a dream come true."

Wicked is about to hit the $200 million mark worldwide and the $150 million mark domestically. You can book your tickets to see the film in theaters now.

9 10 Wicked The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Runtime 160 Minutes Main Genre Musical Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Studio Studio(s) Marc Platt Productions Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Character(s) Elphaba Thropp , Glinda Upland , Madame Morrible , The Wizard , Fiyero Tigelaar , Boq , Nessarose Thropp , Pfannee , ShenShen , Miss Coddle , Doctor Dillamond (voice) , Avaric Tenmeadows , Gilligan , Professor Nikidik , Glinda's Father , Governor Frexspar Thropp , Melena Thropp , The Midwife Expand

