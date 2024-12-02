Wicked, the big-screen adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical, is defying gravity — and box office trends — by achieving a historic milestone, led by its magnetic stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The film scored an incredible $81.1 million during its second weekend, setting a record for the highest-grossing second weekend ever for a movie that didn’t hit the number-one spot. Despite Disney's Moana 2 stealing the spotlight with its massive debut, Wicked flew past some of the biggest second-weekend hauls in history, including Incredibles 2 ($80.3 million) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($55.5 million).

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked has been a juggernaut since its release, now sitting at a domestic total of $263.1 million and a global haul of $359.2 million. The film is already the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever at the domestic box office, surpassing the lifetime gross of 1978's Grease ($188.62 million). On the worldwide charts, it trails only Mamma Mia! ($611 million), Les Misérables ($442 million), and Grease ($396 million) — and it will likely beat all of them. The $81.1 million second weekend haul puts Wicked in elite company, as it now leads the all-time list of second weekends that couldn’t quite reach the top spot, not that it's something to be ashamed of, given the names on this list!

Rank Movie Second Weekend Gross Reason for Missing #1 1 Wicked $81.1M Lost to Moana 2's opening weekend 2 Incredibles 2 $80.3M Lost to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's opening 3 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse $55.5M Lost to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' opening 4 Shrek the Third $53M Lost to Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End's opening 5 Inside Out $52.3M Held #2 behind Jurassic World's third weekend

'Wicked' Needed to be a Success

Image via Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures definitely needed Wicked to do well, not just because of its blockbuster numbers but also due to its hefty price tag. The concluding part of the story will be released next year and if this one had bombed harder than Elphaba's debut of her pointy hat at the club (where we all fam), they'd have been worried. The two-part saga comes with a reported combined production cost of $300 million (excluding the studio’s marketing blitz). The second installment, set to release in 2025, will chronicle the latter half of the Broadway show. Universal is counting on the first film to soar past Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables on the global charts, but given the critical acclaim, the off-the-scale audience feedback, and an almost-guaranteed Oscar-winning campaign to come, they won't have much to worry about on that front.

Wicked is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned for more on Wicked: Part II.

