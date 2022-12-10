Wicked, the upcoming two-part film adaptation of the hit 2003 musical of the same name based on The Wizard of Oz already has a star-studded enseble cast lined up in the principal roles. And now more names join that illustrious group as another slate of talent has been added to round out director John Chu's cast, according to a report from Deadline.

It was announced that Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, and Bronwyn James have signed onto the films, along with Keala Settle, Colin Michael Carmichael and Aaron Teoh. Bode will be making her feature film debut in the movie as Nessarose, the sister of the film's protagonist Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). Like her character in the film, Bode uses a wheelchair, and her casting marks a continued effort by Chu to create a diverse and inclusive cast for the adaptation, while also casting accurately. Yang and James will grace the screen as Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba and Glinda (Ariana Grande), at the Shiz University. Settle, known for her standout role in The Greatest Showman, will take on the role of Ms. Coddle, with Teoh as Avaric and Carmichael as Professor Nikidik.

In addition the Erivo, Grande and the new additions, the film will star Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Prince Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, and the legendary Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. Rounding out the film is Jeff Goldblum, who will take up the reins of the iconic Wizard of Oz.

RELATED: 'Wicked' to be Split Into Two Movies, Part One Coming in 2024

Since its Broadway debut, Wicked has been performed in more than 16 countries and is the second-highest grossing Broadway show of all time. Universal Pictures has reportedly had a film adaptation in the works for years, with rumors persisting throughout much of the 2010s. The film was finally announced for a 2019 release date with Steven Daldry directing. However, Daldry would eventually exist the project following delays amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with Chu replacing him in early 2021. The cast would begin to be filled out throughout that year, starting with Grande and Erivo.

Chu will be directing the film from a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwarz. The project will be produced by David Stone and Marc Platt through the latter's studio Marc Platt Productions. Wicked: Part One is set to be released by Universal on Dec. 25, 2024. In the meantime, check out our interview with Chu below: