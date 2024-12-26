In a year when studios have been shy about musicals (looking at you, Joker: Folie à Deux!), the critical and box office success of Wicked is proof that audiences still have a lot of love for singing and dancing in movies. The Broadway sensation reimagines the classic story of The Wizard of Oz through the friendship of the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda, the Good Witch of the South (Ariana Grande). The pair are joined by the likes of Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

Often, in musicals, singing gets the most attention. But great musicals stand apart when both the musical quality is matched by equally great choreography. Dancing is a performance art expressed through the movement of the body that can communicate an emotion without a single word. Yet when paired well, the choreography and music harmonize and move in-sync to punctuate an expression and silently worldbuild through movement. This is something Wicked choreographer Christopher Scott knows all too well. Scott has worked with director Jon M. Chu in collaboration on previous films Jem and the Holograms, Now You See Me 2, and In the Heights.

Ahead of the home release of Wicked, Collider was able to speak with Scott while at a press event Collider was invited to. He shared his reactions to the TikTok remixes of his “One Short Day” choreography, as well as finding the right in’s and out’s in a dance number to make the world of Oz believable. Plus, Scott teased some callbacks in the sequel, Wicked: For Good, and maybe a nod to a certain girl from Kansas.

Christopher Scott Reacts to ‘Wicked’s Success and the “One Short Day” TikToks

Image via Universal Pictures

COLLIDER: Congratulations on all the success of Wicked. What has it meant for you to see audiences go nuts over this?

CHRISTOPHER SCOTT: It means everything. When we start this journey, you don't expect that. That's not what you're doing it for. You're doing it to create a story that people can go watch in a cinema. Then now, to see them doing it at home and having experiences with their families, their friends, their coworkers is really beautiful. I'm excited for the release of it in home entertainment where they can start watching it over and over and over again. I'm like, “What else are they going to do?” So, we'll see.

So far it seems like your choreography has taken over TikTok right now. Have you seen the trends of “What is this Feeling?” taking over?

SCOTT: I'm a little addicted to it, I'm not going to lie. It's got me scrolling, and everybody brings so much joy to me, and I hope they know that. It's so fun. Alternate endings are my favorite, when people just come up with their own. It's a dream.

Christopher Scott Explains the Challenges of Constructing ‘Wicked’s Choreography

Talk to me about when you were constructing the choreography for this. What were the challenges that you found bringing together the different musical numbers for Wicked?

SCOTT: One of the biggest challenges working with Jon [Chu] for over 17 years and Alice Brooks, it's like a challenge, but it's the one that I know that we have to figure out always, is making a musical feel somewhat in reality. It's tricky because some people don't love musicals. I love musicals, so I'm in no matter what. But there's something where you can pump people up. People don't really sing and dance, so to me, it's like, “No, we're gonna work really hard to find some reality in it.” We're in Oz, so you get a little freedom there, but you still have to make it believable. Ins and outs in musical numbers are so important, so we work really hard to find that, and I think we did a good job. I'm really proud of it.

Christopher Scott Teases Callbacks in ‘Wicked: For Good’ Dance Numbers

Image via Universal Pictures

For Wicked Part Two, because you're also the choreographer connected to that, can we expect that similar style from Part One, as well, or are we going to see new moves?

SCOTT: Definitely some new moves. You're definitely going to get some new moves. We really just let the story dictate what it is. The moves come from the songs and from the story, and so you'll get some new ones, and you might get some old ones, and some little callbacks. You might. You never know!

Will we get an iconic Dorothy skip in Wicked Part Two?

SCOTT: I don’t know. You gotta show up and find out. Let me know. We gotta be back here on the yellow brick road to talk about it.

Wicked is available to purchase and rent on digital on December 31 and on 4K UHD on February 4, 2025.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Wicked The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Runtime 160 Minutes Main Genre Musical Character(s) Elphaba Thropp , Glinda Upland , Madame Morrible , The Wizard , Fiyero Tigelaar , Boq , Nessarose Thropp , Pfannee , ShenShen , Miss Coddle , Doctor Dillamond (voice) , Avaric Tenmeadows , Gilligan , Professor Nikidik , Glinda's Father , Governor Frexspar Thropp , Melena Thropp , The Midwife Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Studio Studio(s) Marc Platt Productions Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

Stream on Prime Video