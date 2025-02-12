How do you even begin to bring to life such a massive undertaking as Wicked? There are several starting points to a production of this magnitude, but one of the first steps is deciding how everything is going to look. In order to do that, concept artists and a VFX team are put together early on so that they can work a little magic. In Wicked's case, it's not a coincidence that the movie was nominated in the Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design categories — in addition to the other eight nominations at the Oscars. Today, Collider can exclusively reveal some frames from the blockbuster's concept art, courtesy of Framestore’s Art Department.

The images make it absolutely clear how much work is put into a concept before and after it's approved. In order to bring Doctor Dillamond (voiced by Peter Dinklage) to life, for example, the concept artists and the visual effects team visited a goat sanctuary just so they could have a look at several different breeds, sizes, and shapes of goats so that they could start building from it. Concept artist Dan Baker revealed that “because he was so iconic and central to the film he went through a long process of careful choices and collaboration" with director John M. Chu.

As you probably can imagine, a similar process was done for the entire faculty of Shiz, and all animals had to be built from scratch. The team mixed and matched designs, clothing, and subjects taught by all the animals before landing on the final versions we see on screen. This also happened with the Ozdust band, a group of characters that the VFX team needed to combine sizes and proportions in order to make a visual wonder that would prompt viewers to look at the intricate details that made the band fun to watch.

'Wicked' Is Still Defying Gravity