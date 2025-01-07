Part of the gig for any actor is becoming close to the character you’re going to portray. It can be a difficult, tedious, and sometimes even dangerous challenge to fully immerse yourself in the personality of someone different, but for Cynthia Erivo, the opposite was true. Erivo recently made waves thanks to her performance as Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. Both she and her co-star, Ariana Grande, were clearly born to play their co-leading roles and even formed a deep bond while bringing the movie to the big screen. On a more personal note, the character of Elphaba struck a chord with Erivo from the very first moment she learned about the Tony Award-winning musical on which the film is based.

During a panel at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, in which Collider’s Aidan Kelley was in attendance, Erivo opened up about the sort of invisible string timeline that connected her to the co-leading role in the box-office-busting movie musical. While Grande has made headlines with her first connections to the musical being formed at a very young age, Erivo admits that her path to the yellow brick road was a different one, explaining:

“Yeah, I think it meant a lot to the both of us and for similar and different reasons. I came to it much later. I was 20 years old when I first heard of it, and I was at drama school, and when I felt a little bit strange or just like didn't feel like I fit, I would steal away to a music room with a piano with a friend of mine and I would play the music. He would always bring a different set of librettos, but he always brought Wicked.”

Cynthia Erivo’s First Time Dancing Through Life

Although she used the music of Wicked as her safe space throughout university, one crucial piece of the puzzle was missing, as Erivo admitted:

“So, by the time I left drama school, I knew the music for Wicked, like the back of my hand, but I'd never seen the show. When I was 25, I then took myself for a solo date — it was my birthday — and when I left that theater, I felt really seen.”

Seeing a large piece of herself in the incredibly misunderstood and maligned character, Erivo continued:

“I understood what it felt like to be misunderstood, to not fit, and just something about who Elphaba was really sort of connected with me. I felt very safe with it. Full circle happened and this comes up and it just so happened to be 10 years from when I saw it to when I was cast.”

