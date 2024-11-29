It's no secret that Wicked has become a box-office success since its release. Not to mention, the album generated millions of streams on Spotify once the album made its way to streaming platforms. But one thing that got audiences and moviegoers in a tizzy is the ongoing debate of "movie theater etiquette" and whether it's appropriate to sing in the cinema like they were watching a movie concert. So, to settle things down, the film's lead, Cynthia Erivo, has chimed in on this divisive movie-going matter.

In an interview with Today, Erivo expressed that she supports fans singing in theaters, as she believes that it's okay for the fans to join in. When she was informed that many fans had sung the songs during their movie sessions, Erivo supported the movement with the following statement:

"Good. I’m OK with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves — it’s time for everyone else to join in. It’s wonderful."

Ever since Wicked was released, some movie theaters have had signs that reminded audiences to not sing during the session. In addition, there are videos on social media where moviegoers would have to yell in their theater to save their singing for next time or at home. Variety reported that Wicked's sing-along session will be released on December 25, where fans are encouraged to sing their hearts out.

When Is It Okay To Sing In Cinemas?

Before the pandemic, it had been common practice that people should be quiet in cinemas as it's a public place and people pay lots of money to watch something they're either excited or interested in. But as movie musicals and movie concerts have become more common these days, the lines of movie etiquette have somewhat blurred, especially in recent years.

One current example of this was the release of the 2023 concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, where fans were encouraged by the singer on social media to sing, dance, and trade friendship bracelets. Movie theaters have also supported Taylor Swift's message, as long as they don't dance on seats or get out of hand. As expected, theaters were filled with fans dancing and having a great time, especially during the first few days of its release. However, there were sessions where everyone watched in silence and enjoyed the show.

While celebrities like Erivo, Taylor Swift, or other notable individuals say it's okay to sing in the movies, fans should also read the room and understand that not everyone wants to hear someone else sing during their session. But if you want a guarantee that you won't be shushed by your urge to belt a note or attempt that final vocal rift, movie theaters and distributors are releasing more sing-along movie sessions lately, to encourage fans to sing their favorite tracks along with other like-minded people. So, while it's fun to sing in theaters, also consider the other people in the room and think whether this is appropriate.

Wicked is now showing in theaters worldwide.

9 10 Wicked The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Jon M. Chu Cast Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd Runtime 160 Minutes Main Genre Musical Writers Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum Studio Studio(s) Marc Platt Productions Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Character(s) Elphaba Thropp , Glinda Upland , Madame Morrible , The Wizard , Fiyero Tigelaar , Boq , Nessarose Thropp , Pfannee , ShenShen , Miss Coddle , Doctor Dillamond (voice) , Avaric Tenmeadows , Gilligan , Professor Nikidik , Glinda's Father , Governor Frexspar Thropp , Melena Thropp , The Midwife Expand

