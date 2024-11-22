Anyone who's going to see Wicked this week probably knows that it's based on the highly popular musical of the same name or that this is only half of the musical's story. But the Wicked musical draws from its own source material: the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. The Wicked novel, much like the musical and movie it inspired, provides a revisionist take on The Wizard of Oz and the Wicked Witch of the West — or Elphaba Thropp, as she's known in the novel. It also takes a far darker turn than the musical ever did, especially when it comes to Elphaba's life. How dark? Let's just say that there are some sections that will sink deep into readers' nightmares.

The ‘Wicked’ Novel Paints the Wizard of Oz as an Outright Villain

Image via Universal

In the original Wizard of Oz, the titular Wizard turns out to be nothing more than a carnival barker who tricked everyone in Oz into thinking he was a powerful sorcerer. This takes on a darker turn in the Wicked novel, where the Wizard comes to Oz because he is searching for the Grimmerie, a powerful book of magic. He slowly takes over Oz and rules as a tyrant, relying on Oz's residents who actually have magic to do his bidding. Another example of the Wizard's cruelty is how he treats the talking animals of Oz — slowly stripping away their rights. But the biggest revelation concerning the Wizard is saved for the end of the book, when he learns that he is Elphaba's father. Years ago, he drugged and raped her mother, resulting in Elphaba's conception, as well as her trademark green skin. Even the Wizard's departure from Oz is reconstructed to be the result of his fleeing a coup. If it weren't for Madame Morrible, he'd be the most despicable character in the book.

Elphaba Goes Down a Dark Path in the ‘Wicked’ Novel

Close

While Elphaba's journey in the Wicked novel mostly mirrors her development in the musical and film, there are a few key changes. Chief among them is her relationship with Fiyero Tigelaar; Fiyero and Elphaba reconnect after Fiyero is married, and they carry on an affair that results in Elphaba giving birth to a son, Liir. Elphaba eventually takes refuge in a convent for seven years before finding a home with Fiyero's family — and even that is ripped away from her when the Wizard's troops kidnap Fiyero's entire family. Later, the Wizard reveals that he had them all killed except for Fiyero's daughter, which drives Elphaba mad. She ends up bashing in Madame Morrible's head and chasing Dorothy Gale because Dorothy took the silver shoes that belonged to her sister Nessarose. In her madness, she even believes the Scarecrow traveling with Dorothy is Fiyero reincarnated.

Fiyero isn't the only major relationship in Elphaba's life, as Wicked also covers her friendship with Glinda, including its tragic end. Despite taking different paths in life, the two reunite and seem to rekindle their friendship; that is until Glinda reveals that she was the one who gave Nessarose's slippers to Dorothy. After Elphaba's death via water bucket, Glinda ends up taking care of her granddaughter Rain during the book Out of Oz, the fourth chapter in Gregory's "The Wicked Years" saga.

Future ‘Wicked’ Books Explore Elphaba's Legacy

Image via Universal

As previously mentioned above, Wicked isn't the only revisionist novel Gregory Maguire wrote. He penned three sequels, including Son of a Witch, which focuses on Liir; A Lion Among Men, which tells the life story of the Cowardly Lion; and Out of Oz, which sees Oz falling into war after the Wizard and Dorothy's departure. Maguire would later follow this up with the Another Day trilogy, which further explores Rain's life growing up in Oz. Unsurprisingly, these sequels keep the dark tone of Wicked, as war, racism, and other topics turn Oz from a fantasy wonderland to a borderline hellish landscape.

Though the Wicked musical does change a few major elements and turned out to be lighter than the original novel, Maguire was mostly happy with the results — except for the ending. "The biggest change they made was to my ending," he told The Guardian. "I felt a little aghast but came around to it because the messages remain the same: time is short, cherish who you love, and what you do matters." Reading Wicked will be a different experience from watching the musical or the movie, but heed our warning — it might be a darker tale than the one you may be familiar with.

Wicked flies into theaters on November 22, 2024.

Get Tickets Here