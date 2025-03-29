Wicked took the world by storm when it was released towards the end of last year. The film adaptation of the famed stage musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, tells the origin story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) – AKA, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North, from The Wizard of Oz. In the original 1939 movie, we see the entire story through Dorothy’s (Judy Garland) eyes, and to her, Elphaba is simply a Wicked Witch, while Glinda is a Good Witch set on helping her find her way home. Wicked reframes this classic tale and carves out both Elphaba and Glinda as singular characters. It completely changes the viewer's perspective of the two women specifically Elphaba, painting her as someone we can sympathize with as we learn that she wasn’t always wicked, but rather had her wickedness thrust upon her. Wicked: For Good, slated for release this November, will dive deeper into Elphaba’s power transition into the “Wicked” Witch we know her to become, but the seeds are cleverly planted in the first movie.

Madame Morrible Turns Oz Against Elphaba in ‘Wicked’

Image via Universal

When Elphaba first arrives at Shiz University, she accidentally reveals her powers in a way that frightens her peers. Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) the Dean of sorcery, is quick to take the blame for the incident, claiming it was her way of welcoming everyone to the school. She then offers to take Elphaba under her wing and help her learn how to control her powers, as she can see Elphaba's potential. She’s also the first person who doesn’t gawk at Elphaba’s green skin. Immediately, Morrible is someone Elphaba feels comfortable with, and someone she can trust. At least, that's what she thinks. Morrible eventually writes to the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) telling him about Elphaba and her powers, and he invites her to the Emerald City. This instills so much hope in her as she believes that with the Wizard’s help, she’ll be able to save the Animals in Oz, which has been her main goal throughout the movie.

But it all turns out to be a fraud, and Elphaba realizes that the only reason Morrible worked with her and wrote to the Wizard is because neither she nor the Wizard have the power to read the Grimmerie, and they need Elphaba’s help. But she only discovers this after she unknowingly casts a spell that causes the monkeys to sprout wings and be able to fly, causing them immense pain, and devastating her as she was the cause. She attempts to flee the Emerald City with the Grimmerie, and she’s close to succeeding until Morrible enacts her final plan to turn the citizens of Oz against Elphaba.

Madame Morrible Manipulates the Weather to Make Elphaba Look Scary in ‘Wicked’