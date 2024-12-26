Over the last few years, Jonathan Bailey has been cranking the heat up to 1,000,000 degrees through his work on shows like Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers. Many have recognized the actor’s good looks and heaps of charisma, but an entirely new audience has just discovered him thanks to his appearance in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked. More dashing and charming than ever, Bailey appears in the musical adaptation as Fiyero, a self-involved prince who, after striking up a relationship with Ariana Grande’s Galinda/Glinda, has his world view opened and head turned by Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba. Whether it’s his dancing, singing, or smoldering glances, audiences have found themselves absolutely captivated by the actor’s entire being.

But recently, audiences were left even thirstier after Wicked star and one of the movie’s central bullies, Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), went on Trisha Paytas’ podcast, Just Trish, and revealed that things could’ve gotten much more heated, as there was a scene that saw Bailey’s Fiyero and Ethan Slater’s Boq rip their shirts off. There’s so much that we have questions about here, but it’s mainly the “why” of both - why wasn’t it left in and why was that necessary? Above all else—will we ever get to see the deleted scene?

Sitting down to chat with Collider’s Meredith Loftus during a press trip to Napa, Chu not only confirmed the rumor, but also gave some insight into the moment we will forever lobby to see, saying,

“Yes, there is. I will confirm. And he looks great, and Boq looks great. It's really funny and hilarious, but it just didn't fit the tone of our movie at a certain point. But maybe eventually, someone will see that. Maybe we’ll sneak that into the home video just in time.”

The home video in question is, of course, the film’s upcoming physical and digital release, which will feature plenty of bonus content for audiences to take a trip down the yellow brick road and directly into the land of Oz - all from the comfort of their couch.

But Wait - Where Does the Scene Fit In?