Movie magic is alive and well, with one needing to look no further for proof than from the recently released movie-musical, Wicked. The first part of Jon M. Chu’s stunning adaptation of the multi-Tony Award-winning production has danced into the hearts of many and has belted its way to the top of the year’s box office charts. Today, it was announced that fans will soon be able to bring the magic home with them, as Wicked has set its digital purchase and rental date for December 31, 2024, with a physical 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD drop to follow on February 4, 2025. In addition to the film itself, those who purchase the movie’s digital and physical copies will also get to pull back the curtain with a slew of behind-the-scenes content. So, what can fans expect from the unique extras?

Recently, Collider’s Meredith Loftus sat down with Chu to discuss all-things about the first part of the two film series. During their conversation, Loftus dug into what super-fans could expect as part of the bonus rollout, with Chu revealing,

“The behind-the-scenes stuff is great because I think people want to know how we did things, and that’s always really fun for me as a filmmaker. But the deleted scenes were hard to cut. Every single scene, whether it’s in the forest with Fiyero or some of the stuff with Boq and Elphaba, which no one’s seen, those things are our babies, too. There are certain moments where you’re like, ‘Oh, no one’s ever going to see that,’ and then when people respond to the movie the way that they all want to see it, then we get to sneak that in. So, I’m excited to show more of what people expect from these characters and what they don’t expect, because I think the work is extraordinary from them.”

Jon M. Chu’s Biggest Cutting Room Floor Regret